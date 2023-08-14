Bhumi Pednekar is a work of art in deep-neck corset blouse, statement saree and bold makeup. See her pictures inside

Bhumi Pednekar dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram and delighted her millions of followers with a stunning sartorial moment. The post showed Bhumi dressed in an ivory embellished saree and a deep-neck corset blouse styled with striking makeup. She wore the ensemble to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Scroll through to see Bhumi's pictures in the outfit. Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a Rohit Bal saree and corset blouse. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar in a saree and corset blouse

Bhumi Pednekar posted the pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Art [a white heart emoji]." It shows the star posing in front of art pieces at the National Gallery of Victoria and looking nothing less than art herself. The ivory saree decked with shimmering gold, white and silver work is from the shelves of Indian designer Rohit Bal's eponymous clothing label. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Bhumi's head-turning ethnic yet modern look. Read our download on it below.

Bhumi Pednekar's Rohit Bal look decoded

The saree features intricate gold thread and sequin embellishments in floral patterns and rose shapes, broad borders, a similar and intricate floral design on the pallu, and silver and white-hued brocade embroidery. Bhumi wore the six yards in a drape inspired by the Gujarati saree draping technique, showing off the blouse and the neat pleats on the front.

Bhumi wore the six yards with a matching white sleeveless corset blouse featuring a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, structured boning, a sheer silhouette, bodycon fitting, and an asymmetrical hem. She accessorised the ensemble with a gold choker necklace, rings, and high heels.

Lastly, Bhumi chose subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy berry-toned lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, bold winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen next in Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming with Shehnaaz Gil, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.