Bhumi Pednekar's sizzling fashion icon look in blazer and thigh-slit skirt gets praise from Rhea Kapoor. Check out pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar's sartorial choices never fail to serve ground-breaking statements credited to a style evolution that is noteworthy. Her preference for unconventional, experimental and classic silhouettes is apparent, and her latest look is yet another case in point. Bhumi dropped pictures from a latest photoshoot on Instagram, inviting compliments from Rhea Kapoor and her 7.3 million strong fan base. Scroll ahead to check out what she wore. Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a blazer and thigh-slit skirt for latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar's latest pictures get love from Rhea Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures of herself dressed in a beige and black ensemble featuring a blazer and thigh-high slit bodycon skirt. "Am ready!," Bhumi captioned the post. Soon, netizens flooded the comments section with compliments. Rhea Kapoor commented, "Love it." A fan commented, "Love love love it." Another wrote, "So hot [fire emoji]." A user remarked, "Stunning." A few others posted heart and fire emojis to praise Bhumi's sizzling avatar - nailing boss babe vibes. Check out the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar's look decoded

Bhumi Pednekar went shirtless in a beige and black-coloured blazer for the photoshoot. The jacket features notch lapel collars, a plunging neckline, quarter-length sleeves, front ornate gold button closures, scalloped ends, patch pockets, and a tailored silhouette accentuating her enviable figure.

Bhumi teamed the blazer with a black-coloured skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her frame. She accessorised the ensemble with black embellished pumps, tinted retro black sunglasses, and statement gold earrings.

In the end, Bhumi chose side-parted sleek open tresses, a berry-toned lip shade, darkened brows, bold winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Bhumi Pednekar films

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's film Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She has The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Bhakshak in the pipeline.