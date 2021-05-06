Bhumi Pednekar slays in the ultimate pink summer ruffle dress, we love it

As the spring season arrives and the summers follow, the clothes in our wardrobe change from snug warm attires to something floral, bright and statement-making. Tulle has been having its moment for quite some time now. However, there is a fine line between slaying in a ruffled outfit and turning into a fashion faux pas and Bhumi Pednekar is teaching us how to stay on the right side of the line. We are taking notes.

Bhumi's stylist Pranita Shetty recently shared a throwback image of the actor wearing a beautiful royal pink number which we think is a great pick for the season. The pink ruffle dress that we are talking about is from the shelves of the designer Aanchal Chanda. The high-neck sleeveless dress had a sheer neckline and was adorned with layers of tulle making the actor look like a modern-day princess. The floor-sweeping number had a belt that gave the dress a feminine silhouette and brought the outfit together.

For her glam, Bhumi opted for a subtle dewy look which included a shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, lightly bronzed cheeks and a hint of highlighter along with a glossy nude lip. She topped it off by tying her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail and left her front flicks out beautifully embracing her face. Bhumi styled the outfit with a pair of matching drop earrings and a couple of rings. The images were shared on Instagram with the caption, "On Wednesdays we wear pink (sic)."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime release Durgamati. Her upcoming projects include the film Badhaai Do in which Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be starring in the film Mr Lele which even features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

