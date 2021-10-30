Bhumi Pendnekar is Belle of the Ball in 1 lakh jaw-dropping gown, check out stunning pics

Cocktail gowns and tulle dresses have always dominated the red carpet. This style statement is a fool-proof way of making a statement on the red carpet or for a photoshoot. Every Bollywood diva knows this better than anyone else. Bhumi Pednekar's latest look in a black and white printed ensemble is proof of the same. We cannot take our eyes off the diva's look in the dress, and you will surely feel the same way.

Bhumi took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself wearing an ethereal floating gown. She was the Belle of the Ball in the ensemble, from the shelves of designer-duo Gauri and Nainika's clothing label. The star accessorised her attire with jewels from Mahesh Notandass and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Bhumi has always possessed an innate sense for picking outfits flattering her body. Moreover, her choices usually meet an appreciative nod from the fashion police. Her personal style veers more towards either casual dresses or ensembles fit for the red carpet. Scroll ahead to see this latest look and also the price of Bhumi's dress.

The Gauri and Nainika S-curve dress came with a black-and-white floral print, a ruffled skirt, a raised collar tied together with a flowy satin ribbon, and wide slots on the torso.

A broad black belt cinched at the waist provided a fit-and-flare silhouette and accentuated Bhumi's frame. Additionally, the floor-sweeping train alleviated the gown's look, lending a fairytale vibe.

Bhumi teamed the attire with emerald and ruby adorned diamond-studded earrings and pointed ballerina pumps. A messy bun with loose strands of hair sculpting the actor's face completed the hairdo.

Glowing skin, on-point contour with beaming highlighter, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, and blushed cheeks completed Bhumi's glam picks.

If you wish to add this flowy gown to your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The dress is worth ₹1,20,000.

Alice gown with pussy bow on neck. (gauriandnainika.com)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi has Raksha Bandhan, Badhaai Do, Mr Lele, and Bheed.

