Black saree trend: From Deepika to Malaika, B'wood divas stunning black saree looks

It's time to pull out your beautiful shawls, chunky jewellery, and gorgeous sarees from the closet since the winter wedding season has here. Sarees, whether for a wedding, cocktail party, summer brunch, or formal work attire, are a must-have for any Indian woman. Black is the colour of the season, and several Bollywood celebrities have recently been seen donning the black saree look. Red and pastel-coloured sarees for the wedding are too dated, it's time to experiment with your style with some chic and sensual black sarees. It is the ideal outfit if you want to keep things chic and understated during the wedding season. Here are some sexy, stylish and trendy black saree looks of our favourite actresses. (Also read: Saree Fashion: 6 Bollywood-inspired sarees you must have for this wedding season )

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wears a see-through black saree with a stylish blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone is a style icon who can undoubtedly pull off any outfit. She wears sarees effortlessly and undoubtedly has a collection that would make anyone envious. She looks lovely with a black see-through sequin saree and an infinity blouse. The full-sleeve blouse became the centre of attention right away due to its inverted hem and a bevvy of sparkling embellishments. Her sleek bun and minimal makeup were the perfect finishing touches. For her glam look, she used her go-to bronze dewy base, bare lips, and mascara-coated lashes. She added a bold set of dangling earrings as an accessory.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani donned this elegant black saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse and pearl choker. (Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

In the six yards of black grace, Kiara Advani is ever-so-graceful. Kiara's stunning black saree is the perfect source of inspiration for you if your aesthetic leans toward simplicity and elegance. Kiara paired the black satin saree with a sleeveless black blouse with a sweetheart neckline. She wore her hair in a tidy bun and accessorised with a little black bindi, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a gold choker with emerald stones. It's the ideal outfit for any wedding occasion and will make you the focus of attention without a doubt.

3. Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a sleeveless plunging neck blouse, a black chiffon saree and sheer Opera gloves. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In a stunning black saree with a retro flair, actress Manushi Chhillar is looking like a dream. She donned a black saree with frills with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline and belt at the hem that gives it a classy appearance. The saree is designed for a pre-draped style and has a lovely ruffled pattern. Her transparent gloves and the black Sabyasachi belt around her waist gave her saree a Victorian flair. She finished off her look with a pair of black heels, a trendy chain, and an emerald ring.

4. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi graced the red carpet donning a gorgeous black saree teamed with a full-sleeve black blouse. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi's timeless black saree is ideal for you if you do not like fanciful and extravagant sarees. The actress wore a stunning black saree with a matching full-sleeve blouse that had a plunging neckline. The black and white chevron prints patti and floral embroidered border of the solid drape added a classy and stylish element to the ensemble. She accessorised her ethnic outfit with tribal jewellery made of oxidised silver. Huma looked every bit the fashionista that she is when she wore her characteristic nude makeup and a bun on her hair.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely gorgeous in an embroidered black saree and strapless blouse. She styled the six yards with standout jewellery pieces and bold makeup. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

In an embellished black saree and strapless blouse, Priyanka Chopra looks stunning. Priyanka donned a black sheer saree with chikankari embroidery on the borders and pleats. Additionally, the sparkling sequined embellishments, delicate chikan embroidery, and billowy design makes it a perfect wedding attire inspiration. You can put it on during the cocktail hour or wedding ceremony of your best buddies. Priyanka flaunted her hourglass figure by wearing the saree with the pallu pleated on her shoulder traditionally. Her strapless bralette-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, lace overlay, and elaborate decorations, perfectly complemented her look.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks amazing in a gorgeous black saree and blouse that go perfectly together. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora looks amazing in a gorgeous black saree and blouse that go perfectly together. Her black saree featuring lace trims, sequin embroidery, intricate threadwork, a ruffled pallu, and bead embellishments is a must-have for every saree lover. Malaika fastened a matching black lace belt around her waist to her six-yard floor-grazing pallu. She added a sheer full-sleeved blouse with flowery lace embroidery and sequin-crystal accents to complete her look. Malaika selected a black clutch, edgy earrings, stiletto heels, and statement rings. Her bare makeup and smokey eyes finished off the gorgeous look.

7. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra dressed in a black sheer saree and lace embroidered blouse looks elegant and beautiful. (Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra wore a silver lace saree with sequined details all around and lace at the edges. Intricate lace pieces are stitched on the border and pallu, and the drape is covered in horizontal sequined lines, scalloped borders, and chikankari embroidery. The pallu skimmed the floor and the saree exposed Parineeti's midriff as she draped the six yards around her in a conventional manner. She paired it with a matching blouse that featured long sleeves made of sheer lace, floral embroidery, and a ruffled collar. She looked stunning with her silver statement earring and natural makeup.

