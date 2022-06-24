BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa slay airport fashion as they leave for Celine show in Paris: See pics, video

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, departed for the Celine 2023 men's fashion show in Paris, France today. The paparazzi clicked him at the Gimpo International Airport dressed in a trendy fit that screamed chic glamour and suave vibes. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo-gum were also snapped leaving for the fashion show from Seoul, South Korea. The duo also donned comfy and effortless attires for the occasion. The three stars will be attending the Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Collection show by the fashion house, Celine.

Pictures and videos of Kim Taehyung, Lisa and Park Bo-gum have been doing rounds on social media. While V chose an animal-printed shirt and black denim jeans, Lisa wore a sweatshirt and leather pants, and Park Bo-gum donned an oversized leather jacket and denim combo. Scroll ahead to check out their pictures and videos from the occasion. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in orange plunging neck dress worth ₹1 lakh attends Bulgari event with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Anne Hathaway)

Coming to BTS' Kim Taehyung's airport fit, he channelled retro vibes for the occasion in Celine clothes. V wore a cropped leopard-print silk-satin shirt that comes with open buttons on the front, a high low hemline, half sleeves and a loose silhouette. He teamed the shirt with a white tank top and high-waisted black denim jeans featuring flared hem and loose-fitting.

V accessorised his airport look with a Cartier vintage watch, an adjustable gold chain bracelet from Celine, a silver choker necklace and zipped black boots with heels. His signature messy hairdo and dewy skin rounded off the airport look.

BLACKPINK's Lisa jetted off to Paris in a casual look that was all about comfort and chic glamour. She wore a grey sweatshirt featuring a cropped curved hemline, hooded detail with drawstring addition, long sleeves and a figure-skimming fitting.

Lisa paired the top with high-rise black leather pants, a patterned black chained shoulder bag and high-top white sneakers featuring lace-up detail and black accents. A centre-parted open hairdo, dainty gold ear studs, blush pink lip shade, and no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Park Bo-gum wore a jersey leather jacket featuring a dusty orange front, black long sleeves and striped black and white details on the collar and cuffs as he left for Paris. He teamed it with a white T-shirt, light blue denim jeans, white sneakers and a Celine over-the-body bag.

What do you think of their airport fits?