Cannes Film Festival: The Best Fashion Moments!

The French Riviera is abuzz with the biggest names in the film and fashion fraternities, descending upon the red carpet at Boulevard de la Croisette, as the Cannes Film Festival begins today! With Hollywood stars and A-listers, like filmmakers Wes Anderson, Spike Lee, Mati Diop, actors Helen Mirren, Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, Timothee Chalamet, supermodel Kendall Jenner, etc. gracing the illustrious red carpet this year, the event is the perfect setting to showcase the best of fashion. Here’s our edit of some of the best Cannes fashion moments over the years.

2014: Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a stunner in a stunning gold Roberto Cavalli embellished mermaid gown, featuring a short train. Red lips and a gold bracelet were the perfect accessories for this gilded number.With this Cavalli style upgrade, the fashion police fell in love with gold like never before!

Doutzen Kroes

2015: Victoria’s Secret angel, Doutzen Kroes rocked minimalism like a pro in a white Atelier Versace gown with bold cut-out detailing and a thigh high split. Silver Jimmy Choo stilletos and Chopard jewellery added that extra oomph! Highly admired for her understated elegance and minimalist style aesthetics, white gowns prevailed hereafter!

Sonam Kapoor

2016: True to her style, the reigning queen of fashion, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor kept it chic and sophisticated in a white Ralph and Russo strapless gown. The stunning floral cape and statement floral necklet added a touch of drama to the whole outfit. Sonam’s Ralph and Russo fixation proved that florals can be groundbreaking!

Elsa Hosk

2017: Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk channels modern day Cinderella in an off-shoulder powder blue Albert Ferretti gown with a thigh high slit. There’s something about supermodels and thigh high slits! Her diamond earrings and wavy tresses rendered a perfect fairytale ending. Fans totally loved the whole Disney princess vibe and classic Hollywood charm.

Kendall Jenner

2018: American media personality, Kendall Jenner marked her presence in a luxurious sheer white unlined delicate tulle dress with a plunging neckline, tiered skirt, and trompe l’oeil belt by Schiaparelli. This outfiit revolutionized the concept of sheer dresses and had a cult following shortly!

Leomie Anderson

2019: British model and activist, Leomie Anderson stole the show in a breathtakingly glamorous black statement ensemble by Rami Kadi. Featuring an extensive train and a shimmering leotard, this Perspex and Tulle outfit gives an illusion of sparkling mirror work. This outfit gained popularity amongst fashion critics and fashionistas alike due to its gorgeous mirror effect, intricate detailing and excellent craftsmanship.

Candice Swanepoel

2021: South African model Candice Swanepoel dons an exquisite metallic rose gold Etro jumpsuit encrusted with rhinestones and sequins. The flared pants, fringe details, plunging V neckline, paisley motifs, white gold and diamond chain style jewellery by Pomellato are exceptionally striking! Sequins and chain style jewellery quickly started to trend and fashionistas caught on to rose gold!