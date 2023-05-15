The Cannes Film Festival is known for its glamour, sophistication and red carpet moments as the Cannes red carpet is a showcase for stunning couture gowns, designer ensembles and high-fashion looks where celebrities and attendees often wear elegant and elaborate outfits that reflect the festival's glamorous atmosphere. Many renowned fashion houses and designers, dress up celebrities for the festival and brands like Dior, Chanel, Versace and Elie Saab are often seen on the Cannes red carpet, with celebrities donning their latest collections and custom-made creations. Cannes red carpet: Best and worst fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival over the years (Photo by Twitter/jabriella/desixslays)

The Cannes red carpet is also known for its extravagant and eye-catching jewellery as celebrities often accessorise their outfits with sparkling diamonds, gemstones and statement pieces from luxury jewellery brands. The festival often sets trends for the upcoming season, with celebrities showcasing the latest fashion styles and designs from dramatic ball gowns to sleek and contemporary looks, making the Cannes red carpet a diverse range of fashion inspiration.

Over the years, certain celebrities have become synonymous with iconic Cannes fashion moments as their red carpet appearances and fashion choices created a lasting impact and inspired fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Apart from the red carpet, the festival also features photocalls and casual events where celebrities showcase more relaxed and casual outfits and these moments provide opportunities for experimentation with fashion and more laid-back looks.

In recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has seen a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusivity in fashion, with a focus on representing different cultures, designers and styles from around the world. Fashion at the Cannes Film Festival continues to be a significant aspect of the event, attracting attention from fashion critics, industry insiders and the general public as it remains an influential platform that shapes fashion trends and highlights the intersection of film and style.

This year, the 76th edition of the festival is set to roll from May 16 to May 27, 2023. Ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2023, here are some of the best and worst fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival over the years:

Best Fashion Moments -

Lupita Nyong'o in 2015: Lupita stunned in a green Gucci gown adorned with floral embellishments, showcasing her impeccable style and flair for fashion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2017: Aishwarya wowed in a fairy tale-like blue Michael Cinco ball gown, embellished with delicate floral appliques and layers of tulle, creating a truly memorable red carpet moment.

Cate Blanchett in 2018: Cate exuded elegance in a stunning black and white Givenchy gown with intricate beading and feather detailing, capturing the essence of classic Hollywood glamour.

Worst Fashion Moments -

Victoria Abril in 2012: Victoria's unconventional choice of a floor-length leopard-print dress with a matching turban raised eyebrows and was deemed inappropriate for the event's formal atmosphere.

Bai Ling in 2014: Bai Ling's outfit choice, consisting of a sheer lace jumpsuit with excessive cutouts and feathers, received criticism for being overly revealing and lacking sophistication.

Irina Shayk in 2019: Irina's sheer black gown with revealing cutouts and thigh-high slits received mixed reviews, with some finding it overly provocative for the occasion.

Fashion is subjective and opinions on best and worst moments may vary. The Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for celebrities to showcase their personal style and make fashion statements that leave lasting impressions.