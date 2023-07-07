Cardi B, Fan Bingbing attend Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week show; serve sartorial excellence: Watch
Cardi B and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing attended Gaurav Gupta's show at Paris Couture Week. They wore ensembles by the designer and served sartorial excellence.
Indian designer Gaurav Gupta showcased his latest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Hiranyagarbha, at the Paris Haute Couture Week in Palais de Tokyo, Paris, France. The fashion event saw big names in attendance, including American rapper Cardi B and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing. Both the celebs wore spectacular creations by Gaurav Gupta himself, serving sartorial excellence. While Cardi chose a lemon green gown, Fan Bingbing wore a black ensemble.
(Also Read | Diana Penty takes over Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture Week show with her irresistible elegance in plunge-neck gown)
Cardi B and Fan Bingbing at Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week show
Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's official Instagram page shared pictures and videos of Cardi B and Fan Bingbing at his A/W 2024 show at Paris Couture Week. This is not the first time both the stars have worn the designer's creation for a red-carpet event. And this time also, their gorgeous structural ensembles stole the show. Cardi's green gown and Fan's black thigh-slit look spelt perfection and garnered compliments from netizens. Check out all the snippets below.
Cardi B in a Gaurav Gupta gown
Gaurav Gupta dressed Cardi B in a neon green gown boasting his signature design elements. The ensemble features noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, shimmering sequinned and beaded embellishments, a floor-sweeping silhouette, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her enviable frame.
Cardi wore a hooded cropped jacket on top of the gown featuring a puffed-up design, an exaggerated slit, a back slit, and a hood covering her head. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, dangling earrings, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, contoured face, and beaming highlighter.
Fan Bingbing in a black Gaurav Gupta gown
Gaurav Gupta dressed Fan Bingbing in a black gown from his collection. It features a strapless silhouette, sculpted shoulders and skirt, a full floor-length long train, tulle overlay, a risqué thigh-high slit, cinched waist, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her svelte frame.
The Chinese actor styled the gorgeous gown with peep-toe black killer high heels, statement gold earrings, and a retro-inspired centre-parted Bouffant low ponytail. Fan chose ruby red lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, contoured face, and a rouged dewy base for the glam picks.