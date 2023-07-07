Cardi B, Fan Bingbing attend Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week show; serve sartorial excellence: Watch

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta showcased his latest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Hiranyagarbha, at the Paris Haute Couture Week in Palais de Tokyo, Paris, France. The fashion event saw big names in attendance, including American rapper Cardi B and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing. Both the celebs wore spectacular creations by Gaurav Gupta himself, serving sartorial excellence. While Cardi chose a lemon green gown, Fan Bingbing wore a black ensemble.

Cardi B and Fan Bingbing at Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week show

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's official Instagram page shared pictures and videos of Cardi B and Fan Bingbing at his A/W 2024 show at Paris Couture Week. This is not the first time both the stars have worn the designer's creation for a red-carpet event. And this time also, their gorgeous structural ensembles stole the show. Cardi's green gown and Fan's black thigh-slit look spelt perfection and garnered compliments from netizens. Check out all the snippets below.

Cardi B in a Gaurav Gupta gown

Gaurav Gupta dressed Cardi B in a neon green gown boasting his signature design elements. The ensemble features noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, shimmering sequinned and beaded embellishments, a floor-sweeping silhouette, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her enviable frame.

Cardi wore a hooded cropped jacket on top of the gown featuring a puffed-up design, an exaggerated slit, a back slit, and a hood covering her head. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, dangling earrings, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, contoured face, and beaming highlighter.

Fan Bingbing in a black Gaurav Gupta gown

Gaurav Gupta dressed Fan Bingbing in a black gown from his collection. It features a strapless silhouette, sculpted shoulders and skirt, a full floor-length long train, tulle overlay, a risqué thigh-high slit, cinched waist, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her svelte frame.

The Chinese actor styled the gorgeous gown with peep-toe black killer high heels, statement gold earrings, and a retro-inspired centre-parted Bouffant low ponytail. Fan chose ruby red lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, contoured face, and a rouged dewy base for the glam picks.