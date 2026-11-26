Cardi B wore not one, but two stunning couture creations by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra for her Billboard Canada Global Woman of the Year cover shoot. Both looks were nothing short of extraordinary, offering a glimpse into the designer’s MAA Paris Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

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On November 25, Manish took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of the global superstar dressed in two creations from the collection. Accompanying the pictures, he wrote: “Global star @iamcardib wearing two looks from #MAA, our @manishmalhotraworld Paris Couture collection F/W 2026. A collection very close to my heart. Congratulations @iamcardib on being named @billboardca Global Woman of the Year.” (Also read: Cardi B makes an unforgettable red carpet entrance in dramatic feathered headpiece and sculptural Tamara Ralph couture gown at 2026 Baby2Baby Gala )

The sculptural ‘cocoon’ creation

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{{^usCountry}} The first ensemble was an extraordinary dusty-pink and rose-toned couture creation that beautifully embodied the artistic vision behind the collection. Dubbed the ‘cocoon look’, the outfit featured an oversized, voluminous silhouette adorned with an abundance of three-dimensional floral and petal-like embellishments. The intricate textures extended across the shoulders and upper body, creating a dramatic cocoon-like frame around Cardi B. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first ensemble was an extraordinary dusty-pink and rose-toned couture creation that beautifully embodied the artistic vision behind the collection. Dubbed the ‘cocoon look’, the outfit featured an oversized, voluminous silhouette adorned with an abundance of three-dimensional floral and petal-like embellishments. The intricate textures extended across the shoulders and upper body, creating a dramatic cocoon-like frame around Cardi B. {{/usCountry}}

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What made the look particularly striking was its deeply symbolic sculptural detailing. At the centre of the ensemble were two beautifully crafted maternal and child-like figures, depicting an intimate moment of motherhood. The artistic installation-like detailing brought an emotional dimension to the couture creation, making it much more than just a fashion statement.

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The lower half featured elaborate layers of braided, ruched and draped fabric, adding depth and movement to the ensemble. Bathed in soft blush and muted rose hues, the creation was a stunning interpretation of femininity, motherhood and artistic expression.

The dramatic burgundy couture statement

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For her second appearance, Cardi B embraced a much darker and more dramatic aesthetic in a rich burgundy couture creation. The ensemble featured an enormous sculptural cape-like silhouette, with heavily textured floral embellishments concentrated around the shoulders and upper body.

Adding to its theatrical appeal were intricate, rope-like strands and ribbed detailing that cascaded down the voluminous silhouette, creating a beautiful interplay of textures. The deep wine-red palette lent the look an almost gothic couture sensibility, while the oversized proportions made it an undeniable statement piece. Underneath the dramatic outer layer, Cardi B wore a daring fitted bodysuit featuring a plunging front cut-out and a high-cut silhouette.

About the glam

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Completing both looks were equally striking beauty moments. Cardi B opted for sleek, jet-black hair, styled in a polished, centre-parted bob that framed her face beautifully in the first look, while the second featured longer, sleek lengths. Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, featuring sharply defined brows, beautifully sculpted cheeks, softly smoked eyes, fluttery lashes and a nude, glossy lip.