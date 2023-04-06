Bhumika Bahl is four months pregnant (Exclusive)

With over a million followers on Instagram, celebrity makeup artist Bhumika Bahl is one of the most popular social media influencers. While last year saw a hike in her popularity, this year started on a gratifying note for her personally with the influencer tying the knot with Delhi based entrepreneur, Nehal Dhingra, 33, in December last year. Bahl is now set to embrace motherhood, as per our exclusive information.

Bhumika Bahl with her husband Nehal Dhingra

Bahl, 30 confirms the news with us. “It has been a very exciting journey,” she says, while further adding, “I got married in December, and we got to know the news in early February. It’s going to be the fourth month. God has been very kind to me. Everything that I was looking for this year has worked out. The last couple of years have been very good for my career. But when we decided to get married, we had it in our mind that we needed to start our family, because everything is in place. We are happy we got a chance to become parents.”

While the baby is due in “September”, Bahl shares that she wants a “healthy baby”. “Ladka ho ya ladki, main toh usse makeup artist hi banaungi (laughs),” she quips.

She is currently busy with her online classes, which are quite a hit on the internet. She adds that with motherhood, her content will also witness a change.

She claims that pregnancy has made her “more hardworking”. “I have been doing a lot of work. The initial months are a little difficult, but work has kept me going. I have been taking care of my health, my diet is in place. We have not done much shopping. I know that I will be a good mom because I have so many online students,” she ends.