Chaitra Navratri fashion 2023: Celebrity-inspired outfits in nine colours for nine days of Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is right around the corner, and the devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Rama are gearing up for celebrations. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and each day holds significance for Hindus. Nine colours are also associated with each day of Navratri, and if you plan to mark the festivities with much pomp, you might also need appropriate outfits. So, we decided to help you by selecting the best looks from your favourite celebrities' closets. You can steal style tips from them and take the Navratri celebrations up by a notch. Our list features stars like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. Keep scrolling to see all the looks. Celebrity-inspired outfits in nine colours for nine days of Navratri. (Instagram)

Day 1 - Royal Blue

Ananya Panday's gorgeous royal blue bralette, palazzo pants and cape jacket set will light up your first day of Navratri with a playful style statement. You can team the embroidered look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, bracelets, open locks, and minimal makeup like Ananya.

Day 2 - Yellow

Add shararas to your festive celebrations and make an unforgettable fashion statement. Kiara Advani's yellow embellished sharara set featuring high-waisted sequinned pants, a matching bralette and a cape jacket fits the bill. She glammed it up with a choker necklace, open tresses, and striking makeup.

Day 3- Green

Sometimes lehengas and cholis can be a tad bit too fussy. But the classic silhouette of a saree never fails. This chiffon green saree worn by Katrina Kaif backs our claim. Pair it with an embroidered blouse, choker necklace, jhumkis, and minimal makeup and you are good to go.

Day 4 - Grey

Alia Bhatt's grey saree in this photoshoot is another classic six yards look that should inspire your Navratri look. She wore this statement drape with a sleeveless blouse, oxidised silver jhumkis, dewy makeup, coral pink lips, and open tresses.

Day 5 - Orange

Shraddha Kapoor's divine look in this orange lehenga is to die for. If you have a lowkey pooja at home, take inspiration from Shraddha's ensemble and make a flawless statement. You can style it with a choker, minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Day 6 - White

Kiara Advani's pristine white saree is the look for all the classic girls who love to keep their style simple and elegant. You can take the six yards up a notch by choosing a bustier blouse like Kiara.

Day 7 - Red

Katrina Kaif's red-printed saree is for all the vibrant girls out there. Coincidentally, the colour of day 7 of Navratri is also red, so a look like this one will keep your colour scheme in check too.

Day 8 - Blue

This look by Alia Bhatt is another great option for Navratri. She is seen wearing a blue-coloured embellished deep-neck peplum-syle kurta and palazzo pants styled with dainty earrings, rings, nude lip shade, subtle eye makeup, open locks, and blushed glowing skin.

Day 9 - Pink

This outfit of Kareena Kapoor is a super modern take on dressing for Navaratri. She is dressed in a sequin ombré pink saree by Manish Malhotra styled with a sleeveless blouse, sleek low bun, dangling earrings, and striking makeup.