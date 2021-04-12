Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Choco brown gets a chic spin 
Choco brown gets a chic spin 

The likes of Kriti Sanon, Alaya F and Ananya Panday have been spotted rocking the delectable hue of chocolate brown of late
By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Ananya Panday in a chocolate brown ensemble (Photo: Instagram/AnanyaPanday)

The likes of Kriti Sanon, Alaya F and Ananya Panday have been spotted rocking the delectable hue of chocolate brown of late. While Alaya F rocked a boxy blazer in this tone, Ananya looked chic in a twinset. Kriti Sanon opted for a dress with a thigh-high slit in this remarkable colour. It won’t be far off to deduce that the choc brown is the hottest shade of the season. “This luscious shade works best on Indian skin tone. Against our dusky brown skin, it radiates the best. All monochrome looks the best. Choose a rich textile with lustrous sheen such as silk, sateen weave for maximum appeal. It’s dark yet warm unlike black and navy, this works for both day and evening. Gold accessories offset best with deep cocoa browns,” says designer Aniket Satam. 

Alaya F rocks a chocolate brown blazer (Phptp: Instagram/TanGhavri)

Deep browns are always associated with intense dessert connection. “Coffee, chocolate, deep caramel are what comes to one’s mind. This deep shade of brown works from casual ensemble to evening designs. It’s richness is subtle and works for the best occasion. Its best form is in drape designs, the twists, pleats look luscious in Nutella warm Browns. All brown ensembles for brunch work best and for evening a bias cut gown in luscious satin works best. Nude sandals, beach waves and sultry dewy skin compliments this shade the best,” says designer Masumi R Mewawalla.

