Hair care solutions to beat city’s pollution

Air pollution in the metros can harm our hair and have a negative effect on the scalp. “Pollutants in the air like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter can deposit on the scalp and hair leading to dryness, irritation, and dandruff. They can clog the hair follicles leading to hair thinning and hair loss,” says Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, dermatologist and trichologist. It is important to take care of your hair and scalp with the city’s polluted air (Photo: Shutterstock (for representational purpose only))

The chemicals in the air can lead to dullness and lead to hair aging due to oxidative stress, explains Dr Shibani Bhatia, dermatologist.

In order to combat the side-effects of air pollution on your hair and scalp, follow these expert recommendations.

- Cleanse your scalp: Pollutants in the air can make your scalp and hair feel greasy. Dandruff can be another issue. Invest in a good shampoo with salicylic acid that is also sulfate-free. Wash your hair regularly to remove the sweat, grime and dirt and keep your scalp clean. You can use a clarifying shampoo once a week to deep clean your scalp.

- Moisturising conditioner: Hair loses its natural moisture due to heat and pollution. Applying a conditioner to your hair and leaving it on for 10 to 15 minutes, at least once a week, will give you healthy locks.

- Cover up: If you are travelling, especially by two-wheelers, cover your hair with a scarf or a cap. The constant contact with the dirt, air and wind can make your hair rough.

- Collagen: Hair is made up of keratin and amino acids. The addition of a collagen supplement can be beneficial as air pollution can cause free radical damage to your hair.

- Antioxidants: Neutralise the oxidative stress your hair faces due to pollution by adding products with antioxidants like vitamin C and E to your regime.

- Cleansing mask or scrub: A good exfoliating scrub or hair mask, once in 10-15 days, will remove the pollutants, which block the pores in your scalp. Don’t use it daily as it can dry out your hair.

Do not regularly opt for tight hairstyles as it can cause hair breakage (Photo: Shutterstock (for representational purpose only))

If you are seeing hair damage and are unsure about the source, pollutants in the air can be the cause. It requires both internal and external support to keep your hair looking healthy and fuller.

DIYs to protect your hair from air pollution: