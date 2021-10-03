Dakota Johnson in sexy little black fur dress worth 2 lakh turns NYC streets into her runway

After stunning the crowds in a completely sheer crystal-embellished Gucci gown at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson is turning the streets of New York City into her personal runway. And we are not complaining.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor arrived in the Big Apple recently for the premiere of her Netflix film, The Lost Daughter. Dakota slipped into a little black dress for one of her looks while out and about in NYC.

Dakota had her own Black Swan moment in the sultry little black ensemble. The show-stopping look is by Saint Laurent and features a faux fur skirt. We even found out the price details for you, and it comes at a whopping cost that is less than ₹3 lakh. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures and know the exact price of the dress.

Dakota was clicked by the paparazzi in New York City this week, after which several pictures of the actor started flooding online. She wore a short halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and an attached faux fur ball skirt. The neckline of the backless ensemble came connected with a black strap that went around her waist.

Dakota, 31, rocked the backless Yves Saint Laurent dress with strappy black pumps. The actor left her long luscious tresses open to complement the dreamy vibe of her look. She chose sunglasses, rings, and a face mask for accessories.

If you wish to know the price of the faux fur dress, we have the price details for you. Including the YSL backless dress in double sablé and faux fur to your collection will cost you ₹2,39,838 approximately (2,790 Euros).

Dakota Johnson's YSL little black fur dress. (ysl.com)

Meanwhile, The Lost Daughter is a 2021 drama film written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on a novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

