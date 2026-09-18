Day wedding makeup tips: Celebrity makeup artist Shradha Luthra shares ways to prevent melting and smudging in heat

Weddings are fun, but getting ready for morning weddings is a task. From picking the right wedding outfits to getting your makeup done, there are a whole lot of challenges that we have to face and take care of. Though your wedding attire may be more of those bright pastel shades, the real task is managing your makeup.

Makeup artist Shradha Luthra shares tips to stop makeup from melting (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

If you are attending a day wedding, keeping your makeup fresh can be a challenge. Warm weather, humidity, sweat, long ceremonies and hours of dancing can make even carefully applied makeup look patchy or greasy. Foundation can start separating, concealer may crease, and your lipstick may fade before the main ceremony is over.

The fact is that you do not always need a heavy layer of makeup to make it last. The key is to prep your skin well, use lightweight products and apply them in thin layers. Here are some simple tips that can help prevent your makeup from melting during a day wedding.

Celebrity makeup artist Shradha Luthra tells HT Shop Now, “For a day wedding, the biggest mistake is trying to make your makeup last by layering on more product. For me, longevity actually starts with skin prep and using less, but using it well”.

The makeup artist who has done makeup for Nupur Sanon, Alanna Pandey, Aashna Hegde, and many others says, “I always recommend prepping the skin according to your skin type and giving your skincare enough time to settle before starting your makeup”.

She further advises working in thin, seamless layers as a base rather than applying a heavy layer of foundation at once. “I love a skin-like finish, so I’ll strategically set areas that tend to crease or get oily, while still allowing the skin to look fresh and natural”, she says.

She also advertises that cream products can work beautifully for day weddings, but layering and setting them correctly makes all the difference. Waterproof eye products are always a good idea, especially with heat, humidity and, of course, wedding-day tears!

Luthra also advises keeping blotting papers and a little powder handy for touch-ups. “Blot first and then powder only where needed instead of repeatedly adding product. The goal is makeup that lasts, but still looks like skin, especially in natural daylight”, she says.

Luthra lists these tips to ace a morning wedding makeup look like a pro

1. Start with clean, well-prepped skin

Your makeup will last better when applied to properly prepared skin. Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove excess oil, sweat and dirt.

Follow it with a lightweight moisturiser suited to your skin type. Do not skip moisturiser just because the weather is warm. Dehydrated skin can sometimes make makeup look dry and uneven.

Give your skincare a few minutes to settle before starting your makeup.

2. Do not use too many skincare products

A day wedding is not the right time to layer several heavy skincare products underneath your makeup. Too many layers can make your base feel greasy and may cause foundation to slip.

Keep your pre-makeup routine simple: cleanser, lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen. If you use a serum, choose a lightweight formula and allow it to absorb completely.

3. Never skip sunscreen

Since a day wedding means spending time outdoors, sunscreen is an important part of your routine. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a lightweight, comfortable finish.

Apply enough sunscreen and let it settle before moving on to primer and makeup. If you know you will be outdoors for several hours, remember that sunscreen needs to be reapplied as directed. For makeup touch-ups, a sunscreen format that works with your routine can be useful.

4. Use a primer based on your skin type

Primer can help create a smoother base and improve the wear of makeup.

If you have oily or combination skin, look for a lightweight mattifying or oil-control primer, especially around the forehead, nose and chin. If your skin is dry, a hydrating primer may help prevent your foundation from looking flaky.

You do not necessarily need to apply primer all over your face. Concentrating it on areas where your makeup usually fades or becomes oily can help keep the base looking fresh.

5. Choose a lightweight, long-wear foundation

A day wedding is usually not the best occasion to pile on a thick layer of foundation. Heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable in warm weather and may become more noticeable as you sweat.

Instead, choose a foundation that offers the coverage you need with a comfortable, long-wearing finish. Apply a thin layer first and build coverage only where required.

A damp makeup sponge can help blend the foundation evenly, while a brush can provide more coverage. Whichever method you choose, avoid applying too much product at once.

6. Use concealer only where you need it

Instead of covering your entire face with concealer, use it selectively. Apply it under the eyes and on areas where you need extra coverage, such as blemishes or pigmentation.

Too much concealer can crease, particularly around the eyes. After blending, set the area lightly with powder rather than applying a thick layer.

7. Set your makeup strategically

Setting powder can be your best friend at a summer or outdoor wedding, especially if you have oily skin.

Use a small amount of loose or pressed powder on areas that tend to become shiny. Pay attention to the T-zone, around the nose and under the eyes.

Avoid applying too much powder all over the face. Excess powder can make your makeup look cakey, especially after several hours.

8. Choose waterproof eye makeup

If you know the wedding will be emotional, hot or outdoors, waterproof eye makeup can make a big difference.

A waterproof or water-resistant mascara can help prevent black marks under your eyes. Similarly, a long-wearing eyeliner can reduce the chances of smudging.

For eyeshadow, use an eye primer and apply thin layers. If you are wearing shimmer, press it gently onto the eyelid instead of rubbing it back and forth.

9. Pick a long-lasting lip colour

Eating, drinking and talking can make lipstick disappear quickly at a wedding. For longer wear, start by gently exfoliating your lips if they are dry, followed by a thin layer of lip balm.

Allow the balm to settle and remove any excess before applying lipstick. A lip liner can help define the lips and give your lipstick a longer-lasting base.

You can also choose a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain. Carry your lipstick with you so you can refresh it after meals.

10. Carry a small touch-up kit

Even the best makeup routine cannot completely stop sweat and shine during a long day. Instead of carrying your entire makeup bag, pack a few essentials.

Your wedding touch-up kit can include blotting papers, compact powder, lipstick, lip balm and a small mirror.

If your face becomes oily, gently press blotting paper on the skin instead of rubbing it. Rubbing can disturb your foundation and concealer.

Avoid touching your face too often

This simple habit can make a noticeable difference. Touching your face can transfer oil from your hands to your skin and disturb your makeup.

If you need to wipe away sweat, gently dab your skin with a clean tissue or handkerchief. Do not rub your face.

A simple routine can make your makeup last longer

For a day wedding, the goal should not be to wear the heaviest possible makeup. A well-prepped base, lightweight layers, waterproof eye makeup and strategic setting can help your makeup stay comfortable for longer.

Most importantly, remember that some shine, fading, and movement are normal after several hours. Instead of constantly adding more makeup, use blotting papers and small touch-ups to refresh your look. This can help your makeup look more natural throughout the celebrations.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)