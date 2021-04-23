Decoding WFH style

As the country is in a state of turmoil and with the ongoing lockdown, once again we are back to WFH. The mood is sombre and the weather sultry, however, to inject a bit of cheer and positivity one can dress up smartly yet appropriately.

“Linen and cotton pastel dresses or kurtas would be perfect choices or one could opt for dainty floral prints or bright solid coloured tops or comfortable co-ords for a slightly formal feel. Kimono tops teamed with culottes or nap dresses can be worn to beat the heat. Even smart lounge-wear which has some professional looking feel can be used for WFH. The idea is to be comfortable, cool and classy,” suggests designer Shruti Sancheti.

A model in a creation by Nikita Mhaisalkar (Photo: Instagram/NikitaMhaisalkar)

Mumbai and Delhi are seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and WFH looks like an ongoing situation yet again for a longer time this time! “It’s essential to be dressed comfortably and in breathable attire keeping in mind that domestic staff is not around and temperature is soaring high. My tip would be to wear T-shirt / shirt dresses, lounge pants, cotton blouses and keep a summer jacket handy to throw on for a slightly formal zoom call or meeting,” says designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.