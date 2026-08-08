Deepika Padukone’s brown nude lipstick or Alia Bhatt’s pink nudes: Which one is right for you

When it comes to celebrity beauty inspiration, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have very different approaches to nude lips. Deepika often embraces a more defined, polished nude lip that complements her striking features, while Alia is known for softer, understated makeup that makes an everyday nude lip look effortless. While Deepika's lips lean more towards sophisticated, warm, or slightly deeper pink-undertoned nudes, Alia's are more towards soft, fresh, youthful pink-nudes.

Deepika's brown nude or Alia's soft nude, which one would you pick (Instagram)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Both styles are wearable, but they create distinctly different effects. One feels glamorous and sophisticated, while the other is fresh, natural and easy to recreate.

If you have been searching for your next nude lipstick, here is how these two celebrity-inspired looks compare.

Deepika Padukone’s Brown Nude Lipstick: Defined and Glamorous

Deepika Padukone’s beauty looks frequently feature neutral and nude lips, particularly when she wants her eye makeup or overall look to take centre stage. Her version of a nude lip tends to have a slightly richer, more defined finish rather than looking completely bare.

Think warm beige, caramel, rosy brown and muted brown-nude tones. A lip liner can make this look particularly striking by adding definition around the edges before filling in the lips with lipstick.

Who should choose brown nudes?

If you have a medium-to-deep Indian skin tone, brown-based nude shades can be particularly flattering because they are less likely to make the lips appear washed out.

Alia Bhatt’s Pink nude lipstick: Soft, Fresh and Natural

Alia Bhatt’s everyday makeup aesthetic is often centred around enhancing her natural features rather than creating a heavily made-up appearance. Her lip choices usually follow the same philosophy.

Instead of a strongly brown or heavily outlined nude, an Alia-inspired everyday lip can lean towards pinky nude, peachy nude, muted rose, or your natural-lips-but-better shades. The result is subtle enough for work, college, casual outings or a coffee date.

This style is especially useful if you want a lipstick that does not look too obvious. A sheer or lightweight creamy formula can help recreate the soft finish.

The beauty of this look is that it does not require a complicated makeup routine. Apply a little concealer or foundation, add blush, brush up your brows and finish with your nude lipstick. You can even dab the lipstick on with your fingertips for a diffused effect.

Who should choose pink nudes?

Pink nudes are perfect for women who have a fair skin tone. It complements the entire look with a soft pink blush for a flushed and dewy look.

How to pick which one to choose

Your skin tone and undertone should also influence your choice. Warm undertones can experiment with caramel, peach and warm brown nudes, while cool undertones may prefer rosy, mauve or pink-based nude shades. If you have a neutral undertone, you can move comfortably between both families.

How to make nude lipstick look flattering

One of the biggest mistakes with nude lipstick is choosing a shade that is too close to your skin tone without enough warmth or depth. Instead of automatically choosing the lightest nude available, look for a shade that is one or two tones deeper than your natural complexion.

Lip liner can also completely transform a nude lipstick. It adds definition and prevents a pale nude from looking flat. For an everyday look, choose a liner close to your natural lip colour. For a Deepika-inspired statement, go slightly deeper with a brown or neutral liner.

Finally, do not forget lip preparation. Dry or flaky lips can make even an expensive lipstick look uneven. A lip balm applied a few minutes before lipstick can help create a smoother finish.

The final verdict

If you love polished, sophisticated makeup, Deepika Padukone’s defined brown-nude aesthetic could be your perfect inspiration. It is particularly effective when paired with sculpted cheeks and dramatic eyes.

If your preference is effortless, minimal and fresh, Alia Bhatt’s everyday nude lip is easier to incorporate into your daily routine. It works beautifully with barely-there makeup and can be applied in minutes.

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