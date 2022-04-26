Disha Parmar in black anarkali is a beauty to be admired, Nakuul Mehta showers her with praise: See new pic

Actor Disha Parmar dropped a stunning picture of herself on Instagram and delighted her followers with her dreamy elegance. The 29-year-old television hottie, who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya, shared the photo on her social media page on Tuesday. Soon, it started getting a lot of love from her followers. Even her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Nakuul Mehta showered the star's post with love by posting a heart-eye emoticon. As for us, we loved Disha's ethnic look. It is a perfect pick for attending a late-night family function, so don't forget to take notes from her style guide.

On April 26, Disha shared a photo of herself dressed in a black anarkali. The television actor used Arjit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur's song Zaalima from Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees for the post and captioned it, "Oh Zaalima." Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Disha Parmar looks beautiful with Rahul Vaidya in ruffled saree for attending a wedding)

Disha's anarkali suit set features a backless solid black anarkali kurta with a wide U-shaped neckline, sheer long sleeves, a fit and flared silhouette, and sequin embellished gota patti adorned on the hem. The flowy skirt of the anarkali added beauteous touch to Disha's simple ethnic look.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor teamed the kurta with matching black churidar pants and a zari dupatta draped on the shoulder. The floral thread embroidery and sequinned embellishments on the dupatta elevated the simple black anarkali's look.

(Also Read: Disha Parmar's elegant look in green saree makes hubby Rahul Vaidya go 'Haye')

In the end, Disha chose minimal accessories and make-up to give a finishing touch to her all-black ethnic ensemble. The star opted for beige sandals, a single thread mangalsutra and pretty jhumkas. Side-parted open locks, sleek winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and on-fleek brows rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Disha had posted a hilarious video of her and Nakuul Mehta doing a viral Instagram trend with Sneha Namanandi. The star wore the same anarkali suit for the video.

Watch the post here:

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta star together in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They play the roles of Priya and Ram Kapoor.

