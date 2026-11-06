Diwali 2026 style inspiration: 6 Bollywood celebrities whose festive looks deserve a place in your wardrobe this season

Still wondering what to wear this Diwali? If you're looking to make a statement but aren't sure which way to go with your festive wardrobe, Bollywood celebrities are a good place to start. From Deepika Padukone’s timeless saree elegance to Alia Bhatt’s fresh, contemporary festive looks, there's plenty of inspiration to take cues from.

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Sharing his style tips with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at LIVA, suggests ways to recreate these celebrity-inspired looks while adding your own personal touch this festive season. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves maternity fashion goals in 6 stunning ethnic looks: From elegant sarees to contemporary fusion ensembles )

1. Alia Bhatt’s minimalist elegance

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s ethnic style is all about understated elegance, with soft colours, delicate detailing and effortless drapes. “Festive dressing does not always have to mean heavy embellishments. Take inspiration from her style with a pastel or lightweight saree, statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle for an elegant Diwali look,” says Nelson. 2. Deepika Padukone’s regal drapes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s ethnic style is all about understated elegance, with soft colours, delicate detailing and effortless drapes. “Festive dressing does not always have to mean heavy embellishments. Take inspiration from her style with a pastel or lightweight saree, statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle for an elegant Diwali look,” says Nelson. 2. Deepika Padukone’s regal drapes {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika Padukone often embraces traditional silhouettes, rich colours and luxurious fabrics. “For a regal festive look, opt for a jewel-toned saree, gold jewellery and a bold lip. This combination works beautifully for Diwali celebrations when you want to add a touch of glamour,” he suggests.

3. Kareena Kapoor’s timeless glamour

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Kareena Kapoor strikes a balance between classic elegance and contemporary styling. “Think sophisticated colours, clean silhouettes and minimal yet impactful accessories. A well-draped saree paired with a statement blouse can create a polished festive look without appearing overdone,” Jaffery says.

4. Kiara Advani’s modern festive charm

Kiara Advani blends traditional drapes with contemporary blouses and modern accessories for a chic festive look.

Kiara Advani’s ethnic looks blend traditional drapes with modern details. “Contemporary blouses, flowing sarees and stylish accessories make her looks versatile. A lightweight saree paired with a modern blouse and statement jewellery can easily take you from daytime celebrations to evening festivities,” he adds.

5. Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous saree moments

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Janhvi Kapoor adds a youthful, glamorous touch to saree dressing with statement blouses, intricate details and contemporary styling.

Janhvi Kapoor brings a youthful and glamorous touch to traditional Indian wear, often opting for intricate detailing, statement blouses and eye-catching accessories. “For a similar festive look, choose a saree with subtle shimmer, a contemporary blouse and bold earrings,” suggests Nelson.

6. Vidya Balan’s traditional elegance

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Vidya Balan has consistently celebrated the timeless appeal of sarees through rich textures, traditional motifs and classic silhouettes. “Her style reminds us that the saree itself can be the statement. Choose a traditional-inspired drape, keep your accessories coordinated and let the saree take centre stage,” he says.

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Whether you prefer minimalist elegance or traditional glamour, the key to a memorable Diwali look is choosing a saree that reflects your personal style. So, take inspiration from Bollywood, but make the look your own. After all, the best festive outfit is one that combines personal style, elegance and comfort.