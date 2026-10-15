Diwali party fashion decoded: How to embrace bold colours, statement jewellery and maximalist festive looks without a lehenga

Diwali is the one time of year when more is definitely more. More colour, more sparkle, more drama and every reason to dress up. But maximalist festive dressing doesn’t have to mean heavy lehengas, elaborate embroidery or outfits that look spectacular but aren’t always easy to wear. Today, maximalism is as much about silhouettes, textures and styling as it is about embellishment.

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The idea is to make a statement without being weighed down by what you’re wearing. And with Indian festive fashion evolving so beautifully, there are more ways than ever to dress up, stand out and still feel completely comfortable. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shraddha Bindra, head of design and creative direction, BIBA, shared a guide on how to dress up for Diwali parties.

1. Fusion sets

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{{^usCountry}} According to Shraddha, one of the most exciting trends in occasion wear is the growing popularity of fusion silhouettes. Think embellished capes layered over contemporary tops and fluid pants, or statement kurtas paired with draped dhoti salwars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Shraddha, one of the most exciting trends in occasion wear is the growing popularity of fusion silhouettes. Think embellished capes layered over contemporary tops and fluid pants, or statement kurtas paired with draped dhoti salwars. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most exciting trends in occasion wear is the growing popularity of fusion silhouettes.

These combinations bring all the drama of traditional festive dressing with a modern edge. A cape adds movement without the weight of a heavily embroidered dupatta, while dhoti-inspired bottoms offer a fresh take on Indianwear.

2. Brocade

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“Brocade is having a wonderful moment in festive fashion, particularly in contemporary silhouettes,” highlighted Shraddha. They capture exactly what women are looking for today: something that feels luxurious and occasion- worthy without being heavy or overly elaborate.

A brocade halter paired with a flowing skirt or wide-legged trousers creates an effortlessly glamorous look. The richness comes from the fabric itself, eliminating the need for excessive embellishment. It’s a beautiful example of traditional textiles being reimagined for the modern Indian woman.

3. Draped sarees

Few outfits can rival the elegance of a saree, but not everyone wants to manage six yards of fabric through an evening of celebrations. According to Shraddha, contemporary draped sarees offer the perfect alternative.

Brocade is having a wonderful moment in festive fashion, particularly in contemporary silhouettes.

Pre-draped silhouettes, interesting pleats and modern blouse styles deliver the impact of a traditional saree with much greater ease. Rich jewel tones, metallic accents and statement blouses can make the look truly spectacular. The saree remains unmistakably Indian, but the styling feels fresh, contemporary and perfect for a Diwali party.

4. Lehengas

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“Maximalist dressing doesn’t mean giving up on lehengas. It’s about rethinking how we wear them,” said Shraddha. Instead of heavy layers and head-to-toe embellishment, opt for lighter, flowing skirts, rich prints, statement borders or a beautifully detailed blouse.

A contemporary crop top or halter blouse can completely transform a traditional lehenga. Add a lighter dupatta or cape, and the look feels modern without losing its festive appeal. The trick is to let one element make the statement rather than having every part of the outfit compete for attention.

The saree remains unmistakably Indian, but the styling feels fresh, contemporary and perfect for a Diwali party.

5. Anarkalis

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Anarkalis have an inherent grandeur that makes them a natural choice for festive occasions. Their beautiful flare and fluid movement create an impact even without heavy embellishment.

An Anarkali in a rich festive colour, with delicate embroidery, metallic detailing or a statement dupatta, can be every bit as glamorous as a lehenga. Lighter fabrics and thoughtfully placed embellishments make it comfortable enough for a long evening of celebrations.