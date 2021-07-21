Eid-al-Adha 2021: Huma Qureshi wishes fans Eid Mubarak in bespoke anarkali, see pics

Indians are celebrating the holy festival of Eid-al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice today (July 21). Many celebrities took to Instagram to wish their fans and followers on this auspicious occasion, including actor Huma Qureshi, who wished joy and peace to her fans and shared pictures from a photoshoot. Her ensemble for the shoot captured our eyes instantly, and we are taking festival-dressing cues from her.

Huma slipped into a beautifully designed anarkali set from the shelves of the clothing brand Saundh India for the pictures. She wore a bespoke mustard anarkali paired with a stunning block print dupatta.

Huma shared the pictures with the caption, "Eid Mubarak! Peace Joy Light and Kebabs !! My duas for the whole world."

Huma chose a mustard anarkali set replete with minimal gold embroidery all over. The long-sleeved kurta had a crewneck and matching buttons on the torso. She teamed it with churidar pants that came in the same colour.

Huma draped a matching mustard block print dupatta replete with gold and red floral block prints on her shoulder.

The actor accessorised her ethnic look with a statement-making floral ring, gold bangles, and matching drop earrings. She wore strappy block heels giving it a wholesome chic look.

Huma Qureshi in a mustard anarkali set. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

The Maharani actor left her tresses open in a middle part with her Eid look and styled them in soft, well-defined curls. Glowing skin, rose-hued lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, highlighter on the face and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

If you are looking for sartorial inspiration for your best friend's wedding ceremonies or festival celebrations, you should definitely take cues from Huma's simple and elegant look.

On the work front, Huma has been among the busiest actors throughout the pandemic. She wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom and finished a web show, Maharani, during this time. She also has the Tamil film Valimai in the pipeline. The action-thriller is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

