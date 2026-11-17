The stars brought Hollywood glamour to New York City as the highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping celebrated its premiere on November 16. Celebrities including Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace and Jennifer Lawrence stunned on the red carpet, delivering memorable fashion moments ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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Held at Alice Tully Hall in New York, the star-studded event brought together familiar faces from the original franchise and the next generation of Hunger Games actors. Let's take a look at who wore what and pick up some fashion notes from the evening. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez makes a stylish statement with two contrasting outfits, from a daring suede halter mini dress to burgundy leather ensemble )

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

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Elle Fanning fully embraced her character Effie Trinket with a playful, theatrical ensemble by Givenchy. Her nude-toned gown featured an unexpected decoration: makeup compacts and beauty accessories, turning the outfit into a clever fashion tribute to Effie's extravagant Capitol aesthetic.

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Elle Fanning wows in a nude toned gown with embellishments.

{{^usCountry}} She completed the look with a short, curly hairstyle adorned with beauty accessories and a hand mirror. It was an imaginative example of method dressing, where fashion becomes an extension of a character. McKenna Grace in Pamella Roland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She completed the look with a short, curly hairstyle adorned with beauty accessories and a hand mirror. It was an imaginative example of method dressing, where fashion becomes an extension of a character. McKenna Grace in Pamella Roland {{/usCountry}}

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McKenna Grace brought a dramatic dose of Capitol glamour in a custom cobalt-blue Pamella Roland gown. The liquid-organza design featured a draped bodice decorated with a crystal-embellished Mockingjay motif.

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McKenna Grace turned heads in a dramatic cobalt-blue Pamella Roland gown.

But the real surprise was her feathered accessory, which unfolded into a spectacular pair of wings. The dramatic reveal referenced Jennifer Lawrence's iconic Mockingjay transformation as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Jennifer Lawrence brought a touch of nostalgia to the premiere, stepping onto the red carpet in a sophisticated black silk coat from Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 collection.

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Jennifer Lawrence looked elegant in a black embroidered Dior coat.

The standout detail was the delicate floral embroidery cascading down the coat, complemented by a contrasting white collar. She finished the ensemble with vintage-inspired diamond and onyx pendant earrings from Fred Leighton.

Unlike her younger co-stars, Lawrence opted for subtle references to the franchise rather than full character-inspired dressing. The floral details offered a thoughtful nod to the symbolism of flowers throughout the Hunger Games universe.

Maya Hawke in red and black

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Maya Hawke made a statement in a bold red-and-black ensemble.

Maya Hawke opted for an interesting combination of separates, pairing a red cropped top with a flowing black maxi skirt. The contrast between the bold red and classic black gave her ensemble a contemporary, slightly dramatic appeal.

Rachel Zegler in green

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Rachel Zegler brought a refreshing pop of colour in an elegant green gown.

Rachel Zegler added a refreshing burst of colour to the red carpet in a green gown by Zuhair Murad. The rich shade stood out among the evening's darker and more neutral ensembles, while the elegant silhouette brought a sense of occasion to her appearance.

Iris Apatow in Erdem

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Iris Apatow channelled romantic glamour in a delicate, embellished Erdem gown.

Iris Apatow embraced romantic detailing in a pale pink Erdem gown featuring delicate feather and sequin accents. The soft colour palette and intricate embellishments gave her look a dreamy, feminine finish, fitting the celebratory atmosphere of the premiere.