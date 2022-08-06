Esha Gupta in thigh-slit slip dress sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for lingerie fashion show: Watch video

One can never go wrong with a black slip dress. This ultimate date-night look is an upgraded version of the little black dress (LBD) and brings with it all the glamour and drama. Your favourite Bollywood celebrities favour this style statement when they want to upgrade their look from the classic LBD to a chic and head-turning ensemble. Bollywood fashionista Esha Gupta, known for taking risks with her sartorial choices, often displays her love for this particular fit. She even wore a black slip dress for setting the ramp on fire at a lingerie show held in Mumbai last night. Keep scrolling to check out snippets from the occasion.

On Friday night, actor Esha Gupta set the ramp on fire in Mumbai as she walked for a lingerie fashion show dressed in a black satin-silk embellished gown. The paparazzi clicked Esha at the event, and soon, the pictures and videos started going viral on social media. They show Esha walking down the ramp and owning the night with her breathtaking glamour. Check out Esha's video from the fashion show below. (Also Read: Esha Gupta flaunts hourglass figure in black strapless dress with thigh-slit)

Esha slipped into a strapped satin silk slip dress as she turned showstopper for the night. The sleeveless black ensemble comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline decorated with a contrasting white floral lace pattern, a corseted midriff accentuating the star's curves, a figure-skimming skirt, floor-grazing hem, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side.

Esha teamed the slip dress with see-through stockings adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments. For accessories, Esha picked strappy black pumps, a ring, and an embellished layered choker necklace.

In the end, Esha chose nude brown lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined brows for the glam picks. Additionally, she left her goddess-like wavy mane open in a centre-parting to round it all off.

What do you think of Esha's showstopper look?