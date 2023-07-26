Renaissance resplendence on the ramp

The Renaissance era is a fertile ground for inspiration and husband-wife designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock made us walk down the memory lane with their Renaissance inspired collection. Ever since the inception of their label in 2004, they have been placing Indian designs and craftsmanship on the global map. Their collection was immersed in grandeur and there couldn’t have been a more befitting start to Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative by the FDCI.

Models saunter down the ramp in Falguni Shane Peacock creation.

Be it the majestic set with life-size elephants making it a visual spectacle or ballet dancers shimmying effortlessly, it all looked surreal.

Model Lakshmi Rana looked beguiling in a fully embroidered lehenga with a bandeau blouse from Falguni Shane Peacock.

Titled Renaissance Reverie, the show began with an army of male models sauntering down the ramp in stunning sherwanis with foliage motifs and intricate embroidery. It was their bejewelled headdress which left us in awe. It is not the first time a designer has taken inspiration from the 16th century Renaissance period, but this collection certainly won our hearts.

Their designs were a blend of Indian craftsmanship and European architecture. The grander than thou couture lehengas were unmissable and the fishtail lehengas were a sight to behold. Falguni and Shane also designed a tiered lehenga which can be the new bridal trend in the coming season. The designers made use of pearls and there was a fully pearl embellished ensemble that screamed pearlcore. Every garment in the collection paid homage to the artistic mastery of Indian influences and inspiration.