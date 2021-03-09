Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Fall’s fringe fever
Fall’s fringe fever

It’s been a fashion season of gyrating fringes seen on the runways of the recently concluded New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Bhumi Pednekar in a fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)

It’s been a fashion season of gyrating fringes seen on the runways of the recently concluded New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks. From Proenza Schouler in NYC to Halpern in London to Alberta Ferretti,  Ferragamo and Etro in the Milanese city to the recently showcased Hermès AW 21 outing in Paris - it’s been a fringe fiesta of sorts. Back home, actor Bhumi Pednekar recently made an editorial appearance in a statement fringed ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. What makes these dynamic appendages such a popular pick post pandemic?

An equestrian inspired look in the label’s AW 21 outing at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/Hermes)

Stylist Edward Lalrempuia observes that these statement additions work well in the Indian scenario where fashionistas like to stand out. “Editorially, they lend a drama and spunk to just about any look under the sun. However, I’d rather use a subtle version of fringe, say a pair of fringed boots seen at Halpern Studio this season. Moreover, I love Alberta Ferretti’s subtle take on it as she balanced out the gold fringes with a solid black separate,” says he.  

A fringed ensemble by Paul Andrew (Photo: Instagram/Ferragamo)

Stylist Isha Bhansali opines that fringes aren’t dying out and their treatment this season makes for an interesting study. “It’s a Texan cowgirl vibe as opposed to the flapper fringe,” says she.

A model in a pair of gold fringed pants offset with a basic neutral separate. (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)

Stylist Akshay Tyagi suggests experimenting with leather fringes which are rather muted instead of the shimmery ones. “Balance it out with a neutral separate. Invest in either a fringed bag or a leather satchel with tassels and team it with a practical denim jacket,” says he.

A model in a pair of fringed statement boots. (Photo: Instagram/HalpernStudio)

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

