Fashion alert: Corsets are making a comeback

Owing to the popular show Bridgerton and international labels such as Vivienne Westwood, Charlotte Knowles reintroducing it at London Fashion Week, corsets are making a comeback in the style scene in spite of its rather controversial history. Back home, designer Tarun Tahiliani also recently gave an Indian twist to corsets in his latest collection.

Typically worn as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline, corsets have been finding favour from Bollywood fashionistas such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and others.

“We’ve been noticing a resurgence of past fashion trends and corsets are one of them. But in today’s time, what matters is the practicality of the garment as opposed just wearing to make a style statement. It has become more like an accessory to highlight the look, like putting it over a top or pairing with a jacket,” says designer Rina Dhaka.

Designer Nachiket Barve, too, believes that it is cyclic trend. “Moreover, people have had one year of being at home in their comfort clothing. So, corsets are almost a form of revenge clothing. It’s about taking control and is not meant for laid-back style. It’s for those who want to feel more dressed up rather than down.”

Suggesting ways to style corsets, stylist Vikram Seth says, “You can pair it with cigarette pants or skinny jeans and wear a choker with it. You can also layer it with oversized jackets. For an Indian touch, ditch the regular blouse and go for a corset. Make sure the corset doesn’t have too many designs and patterns, so that you can easily coordinate it with outerwear.”