Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch crowned her successor at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto, today, November 25. Before she passed on the title of reigning queen, the beauty queen walked the pageant ramp in a glittering blue gown.

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Also Read | Miss Universe 2026 is 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico, wins the crown in her home country

Mexico's Fátima Bosch's final act as Miss Universe 2025

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Outgoing Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch took her final walk at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, during the 75th Miss Universe grand finale. She wore a blue gown embellished with intricate, shimmering beadwork, featuring a fitted, strapless sweetheart bodice and a dramatically flared, voluminous skirt.

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{{^usCountry}} The glittering Miss Universe crown was accentuated by a high-swept bun hairstyle, a glossy pink lip shade, striking silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, fluttering eyelashes, and rouged cheeks. Fatima also held a sign with a message honouring Jesus Christ—'Long live Christ the King'—during her farewell walk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The glittering Miss Universe crown was accentuated by a high-swept bun hairstyle, a glossy pink lip shade, striking silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, fluttering eyelashes, and rouged cheeks. Fatima also held a sign with a message honouring Jesus Christ—'Long live Christ the King'—during her farewell walk. {{/usCountry}}

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She walked alongside former Miss Universe titleholders, including Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera, Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe 1977 Janelle Commissiong, and Miss Universe 1996 Alicia Machado.

A year of public scrutiny

Fatima Bosch's reign as Miss Universe was a year marked by viral moments and public scrutiny over her victory. The 74th Miss Universe pageant was marked by a series of controversies and scandals, involving the winner, organisation executives, allegations of rigging, and claims that the top 30 had been pre-selected by a secret panel of judges before the preliminary competition.

Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, won the Miss Universe 2025 crown.

She also came under the spotlight when Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded her during a live-streamed pre-pageant meeting over accusations that she was not posting enough promotional content. Nawat is believed to have called her a “dumbhead,” though he later denied the allegations

Who is Fatima Bosch?

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In 2025, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark crowned Fatima Bosch as Miss Universe 2025. Born in Santiago de Teapa, a part of Mexico’s Tabasco state, she became the first woman from Tabasco to win Miss Universe.

She studied fashion design at Mexico’s Universidad Iberoamericana. Later on, she pursued further studies at Milan’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti and Vermont’s Lyndon Institute. Her pageant journey began in 2018, when she was crowned Flor de Oroin Tabasco. During her reign, she had also opened up about her struggles with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia in high school.