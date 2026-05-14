Miss Universe Fatima Bosch makes elegant Cannes debut, proudly flaunting her sash in dreamy, floral-embellished gown

Fatima Bosch has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, making a graceful impression with her first look in a dreamy beige creation from the designer Ziad Nakad featuring delicate floral accents. The Miss Universe 2025 titleholder stepped into the French Riviera in a look that perfectly blends soft romance with red-carpet elegance, setting the tone for a stylish festival run. Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch makes a stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival 2026. (Instagram/@fatimaboschfdz)

Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and decode the style notes from this ethereal Cannes appearance. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette )

Fatima Bosch stuns at Cannes 2026 in ethereal gown Fatima Bosch made a striking red-carpet statement in a dreamy, nude/champagne-toned sheer gown. It features a silhouette richly embellished with intricate beadwork, sequins, and crystal clusters, arranged in delicate floral and vine-inspired patterns with subtle hints of pink and green that added a soft, romantic touch.

Designed with an elegant halter neckline flowing into draped, cold-shoulder sleeves, the gown carried a Grecian-inspired charm, while a sculpted knot detail at the waist highlighted her frame before cascading into a daring thigh-high slit that added movement and drama.