Festive beauty trends 2026: Expert reveals what’s in, what’s out and how to make your makeup last for hours

Festive makeup often comes with a familiar dilemma: how to look polished and picture-ready for hours without ending up with a heavy or cakey base. Add long celebrations, changing weather and an endless stream of beauty trends on social media, and figuring out what is worth trying and what is better left behind can get tricky.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaishnavi Jain, beauty expert, makeup artist and head of product development at PAC Cosmetics, shares her insights on the festive makeup trends that are in, what’s out and how to create a polished look that lasts. (Also read: Content creators Aparna Thomas and Mehr Panchal share their favourite ‘tried and tested beauty hacks’ on Makeup Day 2026 )

“The festive beauty conversation is now shifting from simply wearing more makeup to choosing makeup that works better. The emphasis is on techniques and textures that offer comfort, longevity and a polished finish while still complementing the person wearing them,” says Vaishnavi.

What’s in: Skin that still looks like skin

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{{^usCountry}} “One of the biggest shifts we’re seeing is the move away from heavily layered, full-coverage makeup,” Vaishnavi says. “The preference is shifting towards lightweight, buildable formulas that allow the skin to show through while still providing enough coverage where it is needed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the biggest shifts we’re seeing is the move away from heavily layered, full-coverage makeup,” Vaishnavi says. “The preference is shifting towards lightweight, buildable formulas that allow the skin to show through while still providing enough coverage where it is needed.” {{/usCountry}}

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“For festive occasions, this approach works particularly well because makeup needs to look good not just in person, but also in photographs and under different lighting,” she explains. “A skin-like base, softly defined brows, a touch of blush and strategic highlighter can create a polished look without making the face appear overly made up.”

Vaishnavi also highlights the growing emphasis on individuality when it comes to festive beauty. “There is more room for individuality now. Instead of recreating a complete trend from social media, people are choosing elements that suit their features, outfits and personal style, whether that is a statement lip, softly smoked eyes or a fresh, luminous complexion,” she says.

What’s out: Layers for the sake of layers

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“The days of applying multiple layers of foundation, concealer, contour and powder simply to achieve a ‘perfect’ base are gradually fading,” Vaishnavi says. “Heavy baking and extremely matte finishes can make the skin look flat or textured, especially after several hours of wear.”

She also advises against blindly following every viral beauty trend. “Following every viral makeup trend without considering whether it works for your face, skin type or occasion can often do more harm than good,” she says. “Festive makeup should complement the overall look rather than compete with it.”

Vaishnavi highlights a shift in festive makeup from heavy coverage to lightweight, buildable formulas.

What actually works: Build, balance and make it last

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“For festive makeup, preparation is just as important as the products you use,” Vaishnavi explains. “Well-prepped skin helps makeup sit better and prevents the need for excessive layering. Starting with skincare that suits your skin type, followed by a thin, even base and adding coverage only where required, can create a more natural and comfortable finish.”

“The key is to build the look gradually,” she adds. “Use cream or liquid textures where you want a natural finish and set only the areas that genuinely need it. If you want glow, place it strategically rather than applying shimmer all over the face.”

Vaishnavi believes longevity should take priority over excess, particularly during festive celebrations. “Festive occasions can mean long hours, heat, humidity and constant movement, so products that are comfortable, buildable and easy to touch up will always outperform an overly heavy base,” she says.

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Ultimately, festive makeup does not have to mean piling on more products. “The best festive makeup is ultimately not about wearing more makeup. It is about wearing the right makeup for you,” Vaishnavi says. “Trends can provide inspiration, but technique, balance and understanding your own features are what make a look truly work.”