FestiveReady: Delhi-NCR pet parents dress up pooches for pawfect festivities!

Bright dresses, garlands, bow ties — you name it and pet parents would have thought of it already for dressing up their pooches for the festive season. Have you thought of how to make your bundle of joy look #FestiveReady?

Gurugram-based Nilanjana Das is always excited to dress Grace, her English Cocker Spaniel, in bright colours for celebrations. “Grace is like a family member to us. We are thinking of putting a comfortable necklace on her for Diwali. When we buy clothes for ourselves for festivals, why shouldn’t we get some for the lil one too?” Das says, adding, “We’ll see if we can hand stitch something for her. We are going to dress her in bright colours!”

Polo, a Shih Tzu dressed up in a sherwani, is all set to welcome the festive season.

And Noida-based software engineer Shivangi Dixit also loves shopping for her Shih Tzu, Polo. “I’m in touch with a few brands that do customised pet clothing, and got a sherwani made for him for this festive season.”

Some pet parents like to keep the styling minimal, the comfort of the pooch being their foremost priority. Take for instance Delhi-based Animesh Katiyar, who loves to buy bow ties for her Shih Tzu named Cocoa. “For the Diwali puja, I usually dress her up in subtle things like a very light dress or printed bow tie,” says Katiyar.

Meanwhile, Gurugrammer Kanika Maini prefers festive headgear for her Shih Tzu, Dexter. She shares, “He has a lot of headgears, including bandanas. He doesn’t wear T-shirts for long, so we get him into one, quickly click a photo and then let him be comfortable in his bandana.”

Minimalist clothing made with natural fabric and light accessories are better options for pets than extravagant dresses, believes Sunil Kaushik, who runs a foster care for indies in NCR. “We mostly dress up pets for our own emotional reasons as we like to view them as an equal part of our family. However, we wouldn’t want the clothes to irritate the animal’s skin, or cause stress and overheating to them. So always choose comfort as over cuteness,” he says.

Pets feel a part of the celebrations when dressed up, as they often see their hoomans dressing up for special occasions.

Sharing a simple tip on how to accessorise pets for festivals, Kaushik says keep your pet’s personality in mind. “The idea is to highlight the unique personalities that our pets have. It also helps a lot of pets feel a part of the celebrations as they often see us dressing up for special occasions,” he concludes.

