Founder Bindu Sharma on why fine jewellery is becoming an everyday luxury in today's time

Fine jewellery has traditionally been saved for weddings and special occasions. But as more people choose pieces for personal milestones and everyday wear, its place in the wardrobe is changing. Bindu Sharma, Founder and Creative Director of Mavitrra, explores how fine jewellery is moving beyond the wedding trousseau to become a part of everyday luxury.You know the trunk. Steel, dented, tucked beneath your grandmother’s bed. Inside, necklaces wrapped in old cotton saris, a few camphor balls and a key that was never where anyone expected it to be. The trunk opened a few times a year, usually for weddings or a family ceremony. The rest of the time, the jewellery stayed in the dark.

Founder Bindu Sharma on why fine jewellery is becoming an everyday luxury (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

That was how fine jewellery was traditionally treated: inherited, protected and brought out for occasions when the whole family was watching.

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There is nothing wrong with that tradition. A substantial gold set can be a meaningful heirloom and a source of security. But a new question has entered the conversation: what about the ordinary days?

A young professional might want jewellery for a Tuesday meeting, a coffee with friends or a quiet dinner after work. A heavy wedding necklace may not fit into that life. A delicate pendant or a pair of diamond studs might.

Fine jewellery is finding a place beyond the wedding trousseau. It is becoming something people choose for themselves, wear more frequently and associate with moments that do not need a celebration.

The first fine jewellery purchase is becoming personal

For many women, the first fine jewellery purchase is no longer necessarily made for a wedding. It might come from a first salary, a promotion, a freelance project or a personal milestone.

A pair of diamond studs after a promotion. A slim pendant to mark a difficult year that finally ended. A ring bought when a long-awaited home loan was approved.

These purchases are different from jewellery selected for a family occasion. They are personal decisions, made for reasons that may not need to be explained to anyone else.

The piece itself can be small. What matters is the memory attached to it. A woman may remember the day she bought her first ring, the shop she visited and what she was celebrating. That emotional connection can make a piece meaningful even when it is worn with everyday clothes.

This shift does not mean that bridal jewellery or family heirlooms are losing their significance. Rather, fine jewellery is being asked to serve another purpose alongside them: to become part of the wearer’s own story.

Lightweight designs are making everyday wear more practical

One of the biggest differences between occasion jewellery and everyday jewellery is how it fits into a person’s routine.

A necklace designed for a wedding can be beautiful but may not be comfortable to wear through a working day. A piece intended for regular use needs to consider movement, clothing, comfort and ease of wear.

A slim chain, small earrings, a simple ring or a bracelet can move more naturally between different settings. They can be worn with a kurta, a shirt, a dress or office clothes without requiring the rest of the outfit to be planned around them.

Gold prices are also influencing how buyers think about their purchases. When a heavier piece involves a significant financial commitment, some shoppers may prefer to begin with a smaller design. A lightweight piece can offer an accessible entry point into fine jewellery, although its value still depends on the metal, stones, craftsmanship and price.

The important distinction is that lighter does not automatically mean better. A piece should be well made, comfortable and suited to how the wearer intends to use it. Weight alone cannot tell you whether a design is worth buying.

Everyday luxury has to survive an ordinary day

A piece may look beautiful under showroom lights, but everyday jewellery has to work outside them.

Think of a crowded commute, a handbag strap, a long day at a desk or the moment you pull a jumper over your head. Small design details can determine whether jewellery becomes a favourite or remains in its box.

For regular wear, I would pay attention to:

Comfort: Earrings, rings and bracelets should feel comfortable for the length of time you intend to wear them.

Secure closures: Check that clasps fasten properly and that earring backs fit securely.

Smooth settings: Raised stones or sharp edges can catch on clothing and bags.

Versatility: Consider whether the piece works with the clothes and other jewellery you wear most often.

Care requirements: Understand how the piece should be cleaned, stored and maintained.

These are not the details that usually make a jewellery purchase exciting. But they often determine whether you reach for it again the next morning.

The modern buyer wants to understand what she is purchasing

The relationship between a customer and a jeweller is changing, too. A family recommendation still matters, but buyers increasingly arrive with questions, screenshots and prices they have already compared.

They want to understand what the piece is made of, how its price is calculated and what documentation comes with it. For gold jewellery in India, checking the BIS hallmark and its HUID is an important part of verifying purity. For diamond jewellery, buyers should ask what information or grading documentation is available and understand what it covers.

A bill should clearly describe the purchase and its components. Customers should also ask about making charges, exchange or return terms, repairs and after-sales service before committing.

Shopping online can be part of the process. A buyer may shortlist designs digitally and visit a store to try them on. Others may prefer to purchase online after reviewing the product details and policies. Either way, transparency helps people make more informed decisions.

Trust is no longer only about knowing the jeweller’s family. It is also about having the information needed to make a confident purchase.

Gifting is moving from something stored to something worn

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Fine jewellery remains an important gift for weddings and festivals, but it is increasingly being chosen for personal milestones: birthdays, anniversaries, a new baby, a farewell or simply to say thank you.

A small pendant or a pair of earrings can feel thoughtful because the recipient can incorporate it into everyday life. A gold coin may still be a meaningful gift, particularly for someone who values its traditional or financial significance. But a wearable piece offers another kind of value: it can become part of the recipient’s daily routine.

Men, too, are exploring jewellery beyond ceremonial gifts. Simple bands, fine chains and understated bracelets can be chosen as personal accessories or presents. The appeal is not necessarily about making a statement. It can be about selecting something the recipient will enjoy wearing.

The best gift is not automatically the largest or most expensive. It is the one that reflects the person receiving it.

How to begin building an everyday fine jewellery collection

If you are considering buying fine jewellery for regular wear, you do not need to start with a large collection. Begin with a few pieces that suit your lifestyle.

1. Choose earrings you will reach for often. A simple pair of studs can work with both casual and formal clothes. Check their fastening and comfort, and follow the care guidance provided by the jeweller.

2. Find a chain that works with your wardrobe. A delicate necklace with a small pendant can sit against a kurta, shirt or dress. Think about the length and whether you prefer to wear it alone or layer it with other pieces.

3. Pick a ring that feels like yours. It could be a plain band, a small stone or a design with personal significance. Make sure the fit is comfortable and appropriate for how you use your hands.

Wear these pieces for a few weeks before adding more. Notice which ones you reach for and which feel less practical than you expected. That will tell you more about your preferences than buying several pieces at once.

For care, follow the jeweller’s instructions for the specific metal and stones. A soft cloth can help remove everyday residue, while separate storage can reduce scratches and tangling. Remove jewellery before swimming, exercising or doing activities that could expose it to chemicals or damage.

The trousseau is not disappearing. Jewellery is simply stepping outside it.

Wedding jewellery, heirlooms and traditional gifts will continue to hold their place in Indian homes. Their significance is not diminished by the rise of everyday fine jewellery.

What is changing is the idea that a precious piece needs a special occasion to be worn. A necklace used on many ordinary mornings can become part of a person’s memories in a way that a piece kept in a locker cannot.

Luxury, in this sense, is not only about the occasion or the size of the purchase. It is also about choosing something you love, understanding what you are buying and allowing it to become part of your life.

That piece you have been saving for a wedding? Consider wearing it to dinner. And if you are buying something new, choose it for the life you actually lead—not only for the occasions you are waiting for.

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Jewellery trends: FAQs Why is fine jewellery becoming part of everyday wear? As Bindu Sharma explains, many buyers want jewellery they can wear beyond weddings and special occasions. Personal milestones, changing lifestyles and interest in versatile designs are helping fine jewellery become part of everyday dressing.

How can I start building an everyday fine jewellery collection? Start with a few pieces you will realistically wear, such as studs, a delicate pendant and a comfortable ring. Wear them for a while before adding more, and choose designs that work with your wardrobe and daily routine.

What should I check before buying fine jewellery for daily wear? Check the metal and stone details, hallmarking where applicable, secure clasps, comfort, care instructions and the itemised bill. For diamond jewellery, ask what grading documentation is provided. Also understand the jeweller’s repair, exchange and return policies.

What fine jewellery pieces are suitable for everyday use? Slim chains, small pendants, comfortable studs, simple rings and understated bracelets can be versatile choices. Look for designs that suit your routine, feel comfortable and are appropriate for how frequently you plan to wear them.

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