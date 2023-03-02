From anarkali to flared: 5 trendy kurta styles to ace your spring-summer look

As we approach the spring summer season, it's time to update your wardrobe with some fresh and trendy pieces. One fashion item that never goes out of style and is perfect for this season is the kurta. A kurti is a staple outfit that is commonly found in an Indian woman's closet. Chic, versatile, and practical, a kurti can be teamed with a salwar, churidar, and even with denim pants. Available in different colours, prints, and patterns a kurti can be worn as formal, casual, and ethnic wear. From vibrant prints to breezy fabrics, here are some kurta styles that are sure to make you stand out and keep you cool and comfortable in the warm weather. (Also read: How to create a personal fashion style? Check out tips and tricks )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kavita Bajpai, Fashion Expert and Brand Manager at LIVA, shared with HT Lifestyle, five trendy kurta styles that you can incorporate into your spring-summer wardrobe to elevate your look.

1. Straight cut kurti

Deepika Padukone in a fuchsia pink bandhani kurta with golden detailing and three-quarter sleeves and a golden palazzo. (Instagram)

A straight-cut kurti is thought to be the most popular style of kurti design. It should be at least ankle length and frequently goes with churidars, palazzos, or wide-legged pants. Choose from a variety of patterns and prints to finish your formal or casual outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Flared kurti

Kajol's comfy yet very stylish look in the palazzo set featuring an embellished flared kurta and palazzo pants in a must have. (Instagram/@kajol)

As the name implies, flared kurtis flare out on both sides. These kurtis have a casual or fit-and-flare style. Choose a flared kurti with embroidered and applique work for a comfortable party look. These are appealing since the hemline opens up on both sides, giving the ensemble a little bounce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Anarkali Kurti

Alia Bhatt in a gorgeous anarkali suit. (Instagram/@stylebyami)

When worn, anarkali kurtis have a flared appearance that gives them a festive and feminine appearance. Anarkali kurta finishes your ethnic style, choose either a printed Anarkali kurti or a plain Anarkali kurti with a gorgeous border. We frequently use lovely anarkali kurtas for fashion purposes. We adore whirling and swirling in an elegant anarkali, and with these lovely anarkali kurtas, it's time to reinvent or replicate your favourite ethnic looks this festive season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Jacket-style kurti

A kurta set can be a star look, but putting on a designer or hand-worked designer shrug can be a head-turner. (Instagram)

When worn, jacket-style Kurtis create a layered appearance. Jacket-style Kurti is the ideal festive or fusion attire because they are frequently made with a plain top inside and a printed jacket as an overlayer, or the other way around. Your outfit gains an intriguing definition and an instant style boost when you wear a jacketed kurti. A jacket is worn over a kurta that either contrasts with the colour of the clothing to break up the monotony or has matching colour designs to give the look a bit more flair. It is typically worn with a matching churidar, palazzos, straight pants, leggings, jeans, or jeggings for the lower half of the outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Front slit kurti

The front slit kurta gives you a modern yet traditional look. They are perfect to wear on daily basis. (pinterest)

Front slit kurti is a forever trend that looks good on every body type. Moreover, you can pair this style of kurti with any bottoms, skirts or pants; palazzos or dhotis. This style of kurta goes very well with a dupatta and is very popular among celebrities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter