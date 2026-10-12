From bouncy blowouts to glamorous curls, here are 10 hair styling tools to get ready for Diwali parties

Diwali is the perfect time to experiment with your look, whether you are dressing up for a family gathering, attending an office celebration or heading out for a festive party. While your outfit and makeup may get most of the attention, a well-styled hairstyle can bring the entire look together. From sleek, straight hair paired with a silk saree to soft curls that complement an embellished lehenga, the right styling tool can help you achieve a salon-inspired finish at home.
You do not necessarily need an elaborate collection of appliances to create different hairstyles. A good hair straightener, a curling tong or a hot air brush can be enough to transform your look. If you enjoy experimenting, a multi-styler can offer several styling options in one device.
We have shortlisted 10 hair styling tools from popular brands and models to consider shopping for on Amazon India. The selection includes options for different styling needs and budgets.
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A sleek hairstyle works beautifully with festive suits, sarees and contemporary Indo-western outfits. The Philips BHS393 hair straightener is worth considering if you want smooth, straight hair with a polished finish. Its ceramic plates help distribute heat across the hair, making it useful for creating a neat, straight look or subtle bends at the ends.
Best for: Straight and smooth hairstyles.
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If you want bouncy hair without juggling a round brush and a separate dryer, this hot air brush is a practical option. It combines drying and styling, helping create volume at the roots and a curved finish at the ends. Its oval barrel, ceramic tourmaline coating and multiple heat and speed settings make it suitable for blowout-inspired festive hairstyles.
Best for: Bouncy blowouts and fuller-looking hair.
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A heated straightening brush is useful when you want to tame flyaways and make your hair look more manageable before heading out. The Philips BHH880/10 features ThermoProtect technology and ceramic-coated bristles infused with keratin. Its brush format is convenient for creating a naturally straight appearance without the plate-by-plate technique of a conventional straightener.
Best for: Quick smoothing and everyday touch-ups.
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Soft curls are a classic choice for Diwali parties, especially when you are wearing your hair down. A curling tong with a 28 mm barrel can help create defined curls that can be brushed out for a softer finish. You can also alternate the direction of the curls for a more relaxed, natural-looking result.
Best for: Defined curls and soft waves.
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Not everyone wants to buy separate appliances for straightening, curling and crimping. This VEGA styling tool is designed to offer multiple styling options in one device, making it a useful choice if you enjoy changing your hairstyle to match different festive outfits.
Best for: Versatile hairstyles on a budget.
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If you prefer owning fewer styling appliances, consider a 2-in-1 straightener and curler. This Havells model is designed to help create both sleek styles and curls, giving you flexibility when preparing for multiple Diwali gatherings. It can be particularly useful when you want to change your hairstyle without investing in two separate tools.
Best for: Straightening and curling with one appliance.
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A good hair dryer is the foundation of many festive hairstyles. The AGARO HD1120 is a 2000W model that comes with styling attachments, including a concentrator and diffuser. The concentrator helps direct airflow for a smoother blow-dry, while the diffuser can help enhance natural waves and curls.
Best for: Drying, blow-drying and defining natural texture.
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If you regularly style your hair and want a premium all-in-one device, the Dyson Airwrap is worth exploring. Depending on the version and attachments included, it can help dry, curl, shape and smooth hair. It is suited to people who like experimenting with different finishes, from voluminous blowouts to bouncy curls.
Best for: Multiple hairstyles with one styling system.
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For those who want a straightforward styling appliance without spending too much, the Philips HP8302/00 is worth considering. It is designed for basic straightening and is a practical option for creating a clean, sleek hairstyle for family get-togethers and office parties.
Best for: Simple straight hairstyles and occasional styling.
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If your primary need is drying your hair before styling it, a conventional dryer is a sensible addition to your beauty kit. The VEGA Dry-Up 2000W model is an option to explore for home use. Pair it with a round brush to create a smoother finish and lift at the roots before using a straightener or curling tong.
Best for: Everyday drying and basic blowouts.
How to style your hair for Diwali without excessive heat damage
The right styling tool can make festive hairstyling easier, but your technique matters too.
Use a heat protectant: Apply a suitable heat-protectant product before using hot tools.
Start with dry hair: Unless the appliance is specifically designed for wet-to-dry styling, make sure your hair is completely dry before straightening or curling.
Choose an appropriate temperature: Use lower heat for fine, fragile or chemically treated hair and avoid repeated passes over the same section.
Let curls cool: Allow curls to cool before brushing them out or pinning them into an updo. This can help the style hold better.
Finish with light products: A lightweight hairspray or anti-frizz product can help manage flyaways without weighing the hair down.
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