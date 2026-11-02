From gym wear to everyday style: Here’s a quick guide on how sports-inspired fashion is changing the way men dress

Sport-inspired dressing has evolved beyond activewear to become a key part of the modern man's everyday wardrobe. From polo shirts and varsity jackets to classic shirts, knitwear and denim, the trend is about combining relaxed staples with more structured pieces to create looks that feel both comfortable and considered. The key is to balance sporty silhouettes with timeless apparel, using colour, texture and layering to create outfits that transition effortlessly across occasions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amitabh Suri, CEO of US Polo Assn, shared ways to get the balance right.

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1. The polo shirt

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Polo shirts offer an easy starting point for mixing sporty and classic dressing. A short-sleeved polo shirt paired with straight-fit denim creates a relaxed everyday look, while a full-sleeved style worn with tailored trousers lends a more refined finish. According to Suri, for cooler days, layering a polo shirt under a lightweight jacket adds structure without taking away from its casual appeal.

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Polo shirts offer an easy starting point for mixing sporty and classic dressing.

2. Give classic shirts a more relaxed edge

{{^usCountry}} Shirts can bring structure to an otherwise casual outfit. A crisp Oxford shirt paired with dark denim creates a classic combination, while checked, striped or textured shirts can introduce more character. For a relaxed approach, wear an open shirt over a basic T-shirt or layer it beneath a crew-neck sweater, balancing classic shirting with more casual staples. 3. Use varsity jackets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shirts can bring structure to an otherwise casual outfit. A crisp Oxford shirt paired with dark denim creates a classic combination, while checked, striped or textured shirts can introduce more character. For a relaxed approach, wear an open shirt over a basic T-shirt or layer it beneath a crew-neck sweater, balancing classic shirting with more casual staples. 3. Use varsity jackets {{/usCountry}}

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“Varsity jackets add a youthful, athletic influence to everyday outfits,” highlighted Suri. Pairing the shirts with loose-fit or bootcut denim creates a relaxed yet balanced look, while straight-fit jeans offer a more classic approach to everyday dressing.

Alternatively, wearing a varsity jacket over a classic shirt introduces contrast between sporty outerwear and well fitted shirts. Keeping the other pieces understated allows the jacket to stand out without making the outfit feel casual with intent.

4. Layer winterwear with everyday staples

Suri highlighted that sweaters, sweatshirts, and jackets offer multiple ways to combine comfort with a more polished aesthetic. A crew-neck sweater layered over a collared shirt creates a classic winter look, while a sweatshirt paired with dark denim and a structured jacket feels more contemporary. Mixing knitwear, cotton and corduroy also introduces texture, making layered outfits more interesting without relying on bold prints or colours.

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Sweaters, sweatshirts, and jackets offer multiple ways to combine comfort with a more polished aesthetic.

5. Let denim tie the look together

“Denim works across sporty and classic styles, making it a versatile foundation for everyday dressing. Different fits, including straight, relaxed, loose and bootcut, offer varied styling possibilities,” highlighted Suri. Pairing a checked shirt with bootcut jeans creates a balanced look that feels relaxed yet put-together, while polo shirts work well with straight-fit denim for a classic combination.

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Sweatshirts and knitwear can be styled with looser silhouettes for a more laid-back approach. Darker indigo washes lend themselves to more polished combinations, while lighter ashes work well with relaxed layers.