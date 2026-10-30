Paris Hilton responds to backlash after dressing herself as Belle and 2-year-old daughter London as Chip for Halloween
Paris Hilton’s Beauty and the Beast-themed Halloween costumes sparked debate online, prompting the star to explain why her daughter chose to dress as Chip.
Paris Hilton embraced the magic of Disney this Halloween, dressing up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children, Phoenix, 3, and London, 2. However, what was meant to be a fun family dress-up moment soon sparked an unexpected debate on social media, with some users questioning why Hilton’s daughter was dressed as Chip, the enchanted teacup, rather than a Disney princess. Now, Hilton has responded to the criticism, revealing the reason behind London’s costume choice. (Also read: Isha Ambani appointed co-chair of Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's The Met, joins mom Nita Ambani in association with the museum )
Why Paris Hilton’s Halloween costumes sparked criticism
For Halloween 2026, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV personality recreated the world of Disney’s 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast with her family, sharing pictures of their costumes on Instagram. Hilton completed her Belle-inspired look with a brunette wig, elegant gloves and rose-themed details, while Reum dressed as the Beast, wearing a furry mask and oversized paws.
Their children also joined in the themed celebration, with Phoenix dressed as Lumière and London portraying Chip, the adorable teacup and son of Mrs Potts. Sharing the family pictures on Instagram, Hilton captioned the post: “My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends.”
Although the coordinated costumes caught attention for their elaborate details, some users questioned why Hilton had dressed as Belle while her daughter played a supporting character. One X user called the decision “Stealing spotlight from kids is next level narcissistic,” while another described it as “Totally gross to use ur kids as accessories on Halloween,” adding, “Diabolical.”
"This is sad! You are not the main character anymore. Let your kids have a childhood," another critic commented. One user added, "Weird to make yourself the princess and the kid a prop, ngl," while another wrote, “Cute but the kids should have been the stars here.”
One critic sarcastically imagined Hilton telling her daughter, "Ok sweetie im gonna be the beautiful princess and you get to be a raggedy old teapot, doesn't that sound fun." Meanwhile, a mother shared a picture of herself dressed as the Evil Stepmother alongside her daughter as Snow White, writing, "I would never take the spot from my children and make it all about me."
Paris Hilton explains why daughter London chose Chip
Hilton addressed the criticism directly in the comments section of an Instagram Reel discussing the family’s costumes. She explained that Beauty and the Beast is one of her children’s favourite films and that London had specifically requested to dress as Chip.
“Beauty and the Beast is one of their favourite movies,” Hilton wrote. She further clarified that her daughter had chosen the character herself because Chip was her favourite in the film. “London said she wanted to dress up as Chip. She said it was her favourite character in the movie,” Hilton added.
Her response clarified that the costume choices were driven by the children’s own preferences, rather than an attempt to make herself the centre of the family’s Halloween theme.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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