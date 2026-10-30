Paris Hilton responds to backlash after dressing herself as Belle and 2-year-old daughter London as Chip for Halloween

Paris Hilton embraced the magic of Disney this Halloween, dressing up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children, Phoenix, 3, and London, 2. However, what was meant to be a fun family dress-up moment soon sparked an unexpected debate on social media, with some users questioning why Hilton’s daughter was dressed as Chip, the enchanted teacup, rather than a Disney princess. Now, Hilton has responded to the criticism, revealing the reason behind London’s costume choice. (Also read: Isha Ambani appointed co-chair of Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's The Met, joins mom Nita Ambani in association with the museum ) Why Paris Hilton’s Halloween costumes sparked criticism For Halloween 2026, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV personality recreated the world of Disney’s 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast with her family, sharing pictures of their costumes on Instagram. Hilton completed her Belle-inspired look with a brunette wig, elegant gloves and rose-themed details, while Reum dressed as the Beast, wearing a furry mask and oversized paws. Their children also joined in the themed celebration, with Phoenix dressed as Lumière and London portraying Chip, the adorable teacup and son of Mrs Potts. Sharing the family pictures on Instagram, Hilton captioned the post: “My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends.”

Although the coordinated costumes caught attention for their elaborate details, some users questioned why Hilton had dressed as Belle while her daughter played a supporting character. One X user called the decision “Stealing spotlight from kids is next level narcissistic,” while another described it as “Totally gross to use ur kids as accessories on Halloween,” adding, “Diabolical.” "This is sad! You are not the main character anymore. Let your kids have a childhood," another critic commented. One user added, "Weird to make yourself the princess and the kid a prop, ngl," while another wrote, “Cute but the kids should have been the stars here.”

One critic sarcastically imagined Hilton telling her daughter, "Ok sweetie im gonna be the beautiful princess and you get to be a raggedy old teapot, doesn't that sound fun." Meanwhile, a mother shared a picture of herself dressed as the Evil Stepmother alongside her daughter as Snow White, writing, "I would never take the spot from my children and make it all about me." Paris Hilton explains why daughter London chose Chip Hilton addressed the criticism directly in the comments section of an Instagram Reel discussing the family’s costumes. She explained that Beauty and the Beast is one of her children’s favourite films and that London had specifically requested to dress as Chip.