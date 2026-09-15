From necklaces to bangles: How to layer festive jewellery without creating a cluttered festive look

Festive dressing is often about finding the right balance between looking dressed up and keeping the overall look elegant. Layered jewellery can instantly add depth and personality to an outfit, but too many statement pieces together can make the look feel crowded. The key is to build your jewellery around one focal point and let the rest complement it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varada Ravindran, founder of Aagrah Fine Jewels, shared tips on how to layer the jewellery without making your festive look heavy.

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Start with one hero piece

According to Varada Ravindran, the easiest way to create a balanced jewellery look is to choose one piece that takes centre stage. It could be a statement necklace, bold earrings, or a chunky cuff. Once you have chosen your hero piece, keep the remaining jewellery relatively delicate. This creates a clear visual hierarchy instead of making the neck, ears, and wrists compete for attention.

The easiest way to create a balanced jewellery look is to choose one piece that takes centre stage.

Play with lengths and textures

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{{^usCountry}} When layering necklaces, avoid placing every chain at the same level. Keeping around 2 to 3 centimeters of space between different layers allows each piece to remain visible. “A slim chain can be paired with a slightly heavier or textured piece to create depth without making the neckline look crowded,” said Varada Ravindran. You can also bring contrast through materials. Smooth metals can be paired with pearls, gemstones, or diamonds to give the stack a richer festive feel while keeping the overall styling considered. Let your outfit guide the jewellery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When layering necklaces, avoid placing every chain at the same level. Keeping around 2 to 3 centimeters of space between different layers allows each piece to remain visible. “A slim chain can be paired with a slightly heavier or textured piece to create depth without making the neckline look crowded,” said Varada Ravindran. You can also bring contrast through materials. Smooth metals can be paired with pearls, gemstones, or diamonds to give the stack a richer festive feel while keeping the overall styling considered. Let your outfit guide the jewellery {{/usCountry}}

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Varada Ravindran highlighted that your neckline should play a role in deciding how you layer. A deep V-neck can work well with graduated chains or a Y-shaped stack, while open necklines can accommodate slightly chunkier layers. If your outfit already features heavy embroidery, prints, or embellishment, it is better to edit the jewellery rather than adding multiple bold pieces.

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The same principle applies to your wrists and fingers. Instead of filling every space, pair a sleek bangle with a slim ring stack, or let one statement ring stand out against otherwise minimal jewellery.

A deep V-neck can work well with graduated chains or a Y-shaped stack.

Leave one area quiet

A simple way to prevent festive jewellery from becoming overwhelming is to keep one jewellery zone intentionally understated. If you are wearing layered necklaces and bold earrings, keep the wrists lighter. If your earrings are the main attraction, let the necklace remain simple.

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Ultimately, effective jewellery layering is less about wearing more and more and more about choosing pieces that work together. With one hero piece, varied lengths, contrasting textures, and enough breathing space, layered jewellery can elevate a festive outfit while keeping the overall look polished and effortless.