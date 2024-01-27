From oriental influences to nationalism fervour: The trajectory of India’s fashion curve for 2024

India's fashion scene in 2024 reflects the country's dynamic progress, with the nation's sartorial manifestations shaped by both its rich cultural heritage and modern socio-political ethos. Emerging fashion trends follow an exciting path that resonates with both nostalgia and innovation, from embracing historical patterns to declaring cultural identity. From classics to retro chic: The trajectory of India’s fashion curve for 2024(Instagram)

"Festive winter 2023 kicked off with a celebratory reminiscence of the silk route when southern Asia thrived in trade. Reliving the cultural confluence that might have existed historically, the season followed the trade from Africa to Persia to India and the Orient, with India as a central hub. Many a designer, from Sabyasachi to Anita Dongre, JJ Valaya and Ritu Kumar, dove into cultural archives to shine a light on our trading heritage and remind us of the goodness of cultural cooperation," says Anuradha Chandrashekar, Co-Founder and Chief Creator. (Also read: Monochrome fashion: 4 trendy tips to style outfits using a single colour palette )

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Top Fashion Prediction for 2024

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Speed reading into the present dialogue, 2024 is expected to throw the floodlights on the country, opening the floodgates for development and display. With the world watching its every move, the country is expected to put its best foot forward in all spheres. As the era of Amrit Kaal unfolds, India is poised to take a quantum leap in its history. From Indian celebrities becoming the faces of international luxury labels, Indian designers and fashion influencers gaining global recognition, to winning prestigious global awards, the country is experiencing a moment of immense pride. This confidence stems from economic stability, inward growth, and a strong sense of self-belief, and the world of fashion is responding in kind."

"India is forging a new and unique identity. With 65% of its population in the 18-35 age group, the country boasts the largest population of Millennials and Gen Z on the planet. As digital natives seek to stand tall alongside their Western peers, the era of mimicking the West is waning. The new mantra is to be “Indian and Modern.” says Anuradha. She further talked about three emerging trends that will be shaping the fashion landscape of the coming year.

Heritage revivals

The contemporary fashion landscape is witnessing a noteworthy resurgence of ancient Indian drapes and silhouettes, drawing inspiration from historical texts. Pay homage to the classical and sensual Uttariya or Antariya from the Maurya period, seamlessly blending traditional draping styles with modern design aesthetics, while teasing the imagination with sheer kurtis and sheer layers, prevalent during the Rajput era. The fashion narrative for the season intricately weaves together the undercurrent of cultural reclamation that is part pride and part curiosity.

Rise of un-genred Indian wear

This blending of traditional and contemporary styles has given rise to a seamless fusion, redefining "Indian wear". It's no longer about adhering to a defined genre but rather about capturing the mood of the day, which might include a blend of something traditionally Indian like a Salwar trouser paired with a box crop for women, or pairing long line kurta-hybrid shirts with dhoti pants for men, or just exploring craft inclusions in everyday dressing. The widespread adoption of the "coord" trend and ensemble further blurs the lines between ethnic and Western wear, representing an indigenous sensibility in design and expression.

Symbolism in design

Fashion has become a canvas for designers to express national pride. Symbolic elements such as the national emblems, and iconic motifs are subtly integrated into designs. For example, The symbolism adopted in ICC World Cup 2023.

These are some of the rising trends that will serve as a visual narrative, echoing the spirit of unity in diversity and shared histories that define India.