From platform shoes to strappy heels: 3 hottest footwear trends of 2023

Footwear fashion trends are constantly evolving, with new styles and designs emerging each season. Shoes not only protect our feet, but they also play a crucial role in completing our outfits and making a fashion statement. From sneakers to sandals, boots to loafers, the world of footwear is vast and varied, offering endless possibilities for personal expression and creativity. In recent years, sustainability has become a crucial aspect of the footwear industry, with an increasing number of brands adopting eco-friendly practices and materials. Additionally, comfort and practicality have become key considerations for many consumers, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a rise in remote work and a more relaxed approach to fashion.

In this context, many exciting footwear fashion trends have emerged, such as chunky sneakers, retro-inspired designs, sustainable materials, and innovative technologies. From bold colours to understated neutrals, there is a shoe style for every occasion and taste. So, let's dive into the latest footwear fashion trends and find the perfect pair to elevate your style! (Also read: Step up your shoe game: Essential tips for buying the perfect pair )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhav Goel founder of The White Pole shared three types of footwear fashion trends that will be ruling in 2023.

1. Strappy sandals: Strappy sandals are a timeless style that has been popular for many years. In 2023, we may see a resurgence of strappy sandals with a modern twist. Look for bold colours, unique textures, and interesting strap patterns.

2. Pointed-toe heels: Pointed-toe heels have been a classic style for many years, but they may experience a resurgence in 2023. They add a touch of elegance to any outfit and can be worn in both casual and formal settings. We may see pointed-toe heels in a variety of materials, including suede, leather, and patent leather.

3. Platform shoes: Platform shoes have been gradually making a comeback over the past few years, and 2023 is expected to be the year that they take centre stage. These shoes add height, style, and a touch of retro flair to any outfit. We can expect to see platform shoes in a variety of materials, including leather, suede, and velvet.

No matter what your style is, there's a shoe trend for everyone in 2023. From platform shoes to strappy heels, these footwear styles are sure to elevate your fashion game and keep you looking stylish all year long.

