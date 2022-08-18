Gaining importance of natural ingredients in skincare: Experts explain

Skincare is an important part of the daily regime. Even though it is thought that skincare is more important for females than males, but experts recommend skincare for everyone. However, the skincare routine varies with the skin type. Be it dry skin or sensitive skin or oily skin, skincare regime depends and is done according to the skin types. Skincare also helps in slowing down the aging process of the skin and making it look younger and fresh. With age and time, fine lines, wrinkles and acnes start to appear on the skin. With the correct skincare regime, we can combat aging signs and make the skin healthier.

Every day our skin is exposed to the dust and other pollutants in the air. As the environmental stress rises, it also has an impact on the skin. That’s why it is more important to use natural ingredients in skincare products in order to combat the side effects. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Suraj Shetty, Dermatologist, Cetaphil said, “The natural texture of the skin can be damaged by preservatives, scents, and soaps, which can lead to various unwelcome skin problems like irritation, redness, and rashes. Vitamins are a skincare miracle because in addition to being essential for nourishing the skin, they also help to reduce redness. There are two key vitamins to look for in products: vitamin E and vitamin B5. Even on extremely dry, chaffed skin, they assist in moisturising the skin and reducing discomfort and irritation.”

Adding to the same, Natasha Tuli, CEO & Chief Formulator, Soulflower further noted down the importance of clean beauty products to deliver all the essential vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants needed for healthy skin. “Natural ingredients are more gentle on the skin than their chemical counterparts. Tea Tree is said to be just as effective if not more in treating acne as benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid and has no side effects. Natural and organic skincare products have stood the test of time. A beauty product that is enriched with natural ingredients is backed with science, ancient rituals and diligent research that works well to make you feel good on both the inside and outside,” said Natasha Tuli.