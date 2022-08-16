Anti-ageing, wound healing, skin lightening, other health, skin and beauty benefits of curcumin - the magical ingredient

Curcumin, which is also known as turmeric is the most important and readily available ingredient that we use in our daily food and is the most powerful herb available on planet Earth but often people don’t know about it. Curcumin is an active ingredient present in turmeric and today, it is available in form of oral tablets as well to help the skin become healthy and glowing.

A skin expert can help to understand the best possible way to use curcumin for improving skin health. Studies have shown that one ounce of curcumin is capable of fulfilling daily requirement of manganese up to 26% and iron up to 16%.

Further curcumin is an amazing source of potassium, vitamin B6, Vitamin C, fiber and magnesium. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta listed out the benefits of curcumin for skin and overall health:

1. Anti-inflammatory properties

Curcumin has very powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which can work wonders for skin. It helps reduce redness, blemishes and further calm the skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and psoriasis.

2. Anti-acne properties

Curcumin works wonders for acne due to its antiseptic properties. It also helps kill acne bacteria and prevents it from spreading. Curcumin can be consumed orally and can be applied topically as well only under the supervision of dermatologist.

3. Reduces dark circles

Due to its known anti-inflammatory properties and skin lightening properties it helps in alleviating this concern. Curcumin also helps by improving the circulation which benefits in terms of reduced puffiness and under eye darkness. Turmeric based essential oil helps brighten the skin and add glow to face. This is a result of its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which work together to heal and bring out natural skin glow.

4. Anti-ageing properties

Recent studies have shown that any essential oil containing turmeric or moisturiser containing curcumin helps in reducing signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. It is also beneficial in improving the sun spots and combats the lost elasticity due to sun exposure. UV rays can cause sunburns, fine lines and hyperpigmentation which can be improved with use of curcumin. Turmeric’s antioxidant properties help prevent free radical damage. Pollution and UV rays affect skin’s elasticity and cause premature ageing. Turmeric blocks enzyme elastase, which is responsible for attacking the skin’s ability to produce elastin, which gives structure to skin. It is important to keep elastase under check, so that it doesn’t affect body’s capability to produce proteins responsible for maintaining skin structure. Turmeric helps in the same and thus prevents premature ageing.

5. Reduce stretch marks

Due to its antioxidative properties, turmeric has an ability to penetrate and improve the function of cells of skin membrane. Thus, it helps in reducing stretch marks. Make a paste of turmeric and olive oil and add few drops of lemon. Apply this paste on the affected area and rinse with water after 20-30 mins.

6. Soothe dry skin

It helps in revitalizing the skin by hydrating it deeply. Whilst eliminating the symptoms of dryness. It does so by speeding up the process of skin cell renewal and removal of dead skin cell. Hence, helps reveal healthy, soft and supple skin and also prevents it from further damages.

7. Wound healing

When we get injured white blood cells and healing enzymes come into action to stave off the infection which causes inflammation. While healing the wound it leads to production of heat, redness and pain at times. Here, turmeric helps in counteracting these issues by fighting the inflammation and oxidation to reduce swelling, pain and redness. It speeds up skin’s ability to renew cells and heal the wound. It also helps in boosting collagen production as well.

Consult a dermatologist and get the utmost benefits of it. Keep healthy! Keep glowing!