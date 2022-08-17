Ayurveda detox tips: Check out these healthy Ayurvedic ways to remove toxins from your body

Toxins enter our body through various channels such as through the food we eat, the air we breathe in and also through our skin hence, the aim of detox through Ayurveda must be targeting on cleansing the organs responsible for elimination – gut, skin, lungs and kidneys and also to cleanse the liver, which is the carburettor of the human engine to purify the food and air intake. There are many simple biohacking techniques to detoxify and there are so many ways you can do so naturally.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director and CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre, suggested, “The various ways to detox our body are by following a proper diet regime consisting of foods that are high in fiber, Vitamin C, sulphur, antioxidants, probiotics, prebiotics and hydrating in nature. We must also avoid prepacked, refined and processed foods and go less on sugar and salt. Besides this hydration is important to activate kidney functions and eliminate all the metabolites. Certain foods such as celery, ash gourd, coconut water, wheatgrass, watermelon, etc. improve kidney functions.”

He added, “Skin detoxification can be improved by ways of sweating measures such as dry and wet steam, infra-red sauna, sunbathing and also with exfoliation practices and aerobic exercises to boost skin functions. Various breathing exercises and pranayama practices help to remove the impurities from the lungs and also provide a cellular cleansing. Besides these, one has to also practice an emotional purge by focusing on positive thoughts and removing all the negative afflictions of our mind. Fasting is also an excellent remedy for a deeper detox.”

Elaborating upon the same, Sajeev Nair, Founder and Chairman of Vieroots Wellness Solutions, advised, “Intermittent fasting is one such thing which will help to clean up the dead cells or zombie cells. Earthing is one more such simple way; walking bare footed on soil. Our body is made of minerals and hardly our body is in touch with the mother Earth, which is the source of all the minerals.”

Asserting that by detoxifying one eliminates the bad and harmful elements from the body to improve health and maintain a healthy weight, Subah Saraf, Co-Founder of Satvic Movement, insisted that we need to make sure that we do not lack in the intake of good and important nutrients and minerals. She recommended:

1. Eat early dinner before 7 pm (or 4-5 hours before going to bed) this way your body is able to utilize the food more efficiently.

2. Have detox juices like vegetable juice (Ash gourd, cucumber etc), preferably in the morning on an empty stomach condition, detoxing your body helps the vital organs cleanse themselves of the toxins, and enable the liver to function appropriately in excreting them.

3. Once a week fast on liquids. Liquid fast can be done for various reasons, to detox, lose weight, give your digestive system a rest, or for its health benefits. Because a clear liquid diet can't provide you with adequate calories and nutrients, it shouldn't be continued for more than a few days.