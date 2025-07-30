Search
Get face creams, lotions, toners, and more at up to 40% off at Amazon Freedom Festival

Shweta Pandey
Jul 30, 2025 11:00 am IST

Amplify your skincare routine with up to 40% off during the Amazon Freedom Festival.

Soap & Glory Face Soap & Clarity Facial Wash 350Ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,476

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Repechage Red Out Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin. Gently Foaming Face Wash Helps Reduces Redness and Irritation. Dermatologist Tested 177ml. View Details checkDetails

₹4,410

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Body & Face Wash with Pump, Gentle Cleanser with Shea Butter & Niacinamide for Extra Dry Skin, Allergy Tested View Details checkDetails

₹2,792

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gunam Daily Liquid Exfoliant Face Toner, AHA BHA, Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide Face Toner for Men & Women, Suitable for All Skin Types (Pack of 1, 100 ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer | Dual Function | Toner for Glowing Skin | Ceramides Moisturizer with Peptides | Boosts Skin Barrier & Lightweight | Korean Skincare | For Men and Women-170ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,108

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIRTIR Milk Skin Rice Toner | Deep Moisturizing, Hydrating Toner for face | Niacinamide, Ceramide, Rice Bran Extract | Nature-Oriented Ingredients for Korean Skin Care | Vegan, (150 ml) View Details checkDetails

₹2,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub | View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub, 124.2 ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PAULAS CHOICE PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 118 ml Bottle (Model Number: 22010) View Details checkDetails

₹3,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Thalgo Sunscreen SPF 50+ - Optimal UVA/UVB Protection with Marine UV Filter and Red Microalga Extract for Matte Skin - 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Avène Sun Cleanance Sunscreen SPF50+ 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heliocare 360º Gel Oil-Free SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen | For Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | Matte, Non-Greasy Finish | Broad Spectrum UV Protection | No White Cast | Antioxidant-Rich Formula | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types View Details checkDetails

₹6,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Cream With 10% Marine Collagen & Pomegranate Extracts|Day & Night Cream to smooth wrinkles & give intense moisturization|Suitable For All Skin Types,100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream with Pure Essential Oils of Rose and Jasmine, 50g View Details checkDetails

₹2,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,563

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moroccanoil Body Lotion Fragrance Originale 360ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Victorias Secret Pure Seduction Fragrance Perfume Body Lotion for All Skin Type (236ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Method Men Body Wash Sea Surf 18 fl oz 532 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,335.12

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash with Soothing Oat, Creamy Shower Gel, Soap-Free and Dye-Free, Light Fragrance for Sensitive skin , 33 fl. Oz,975 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS
With the monsoon season, it's time to upgrade your skincare game. And in case, you wish to change your skincare routine but do not wish to pay a hefty price, then the Amazon Freedom Festival is what you should be considering. The Freedom Sale is going to start July 31 onward and is the best time to buy your favourite skincare products at up to 50% off.

Amazon Freedom Sale is the best time to buy skincare products
Amazon Freedom Sale is the best time to buy skincare products

In addition to the unbeatable discounts, you can also get up to 10% instant discounts on all purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. So, here is the deal for you:

Face Washes at Amazon Freedom Festival

Refresh your skincare routine with top face washes at the Amazon Freedom Festival! Discover exciting discounts on leading brands that deeply cleanse, remove dirt, and control oil for a radiant, blemish-free glow. Whether you need gentle cleansers for sensitive skin or oil-control formulas for acne-prone skin, Amazon has it all. Shop now and save big on trusted face wash brands while upgrading your daily skincare essentials at unbeatable prices!

1.

Soap & Glory Face Soap & Clarity Facial Wash 350Ml
2.

Repechage Red Out Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin. Gently Foaming Face Wash Helps Reduces Redness and Irritation. Dermatologist Tested 177ml.
Toners at Amazon Freedom Festival

Revive and balance your skin with the best toners available during the Amazon Freedom Festival! Grab amazing deals on hydrating, pore-tightening, and alcohol-free toners from top skincare brands. These toners prep your skin for better absorption and help maintain the pH balance. Ideal for all skin types, they leave your skin refreshed and glowing. Don’t miss this chance to restock your toner collection at discounted prices this festive season!

4.

Gunam Daily Liquid Exfoliant Face Toner, AHA BHA, Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide Face Toner for Men & Women, Suitable for All Skin Types (Pack of 1, 100 ml)
5.

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer | Dual Function | Toner for Glowing Skin | Ceramides Moisturizer with Peptides | Boosts Skin Barrier & Lightweight | Korean Skincare | For Men and Women-170ml
6.

TIRTIR Milk Skin Rice Toner | Deep Moisturizing, Hydrating Toner for face | Niacinamide, Ceramide, Rice Bran Extract | Nature-Oriented Ingredients for Korean Skin Care | Vegan, (150 ml)
Face Scrubs at Amazon Freedom Festival

Reveal smoother, glowing skin with deep-cleansing face scrubs at the Amazon Freedom Festival! Shop from a wide selection of exfoliating scrubs that unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and improve texture. Whether you’re targeting blackheads, dullness, or uneven skin tone, Amazon offers top-rated scrubs at exciting discounts. Enhance your skincare game with natural and dermatologist-recommended options during this mega sale. Pamper your skin without hurting your wallet!

7.

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub |
8.

Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub, 124.2 ml (Pack of 1)
9.

PAULA'S CHOICE PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 118 ml Bottle (Model Number: 22010)
Sunscreens at Amazon Freedom Festival

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with top-selling sunscreens at the Amazon Freedom Festival! Grab amazing offers on SPF-rich formulas suitable for all skin types—matte, gel-based, and water-resistant. Whether you’re indoors or out in the sun, Amazon has the right sunscreen to prevent tanning, sunburn, and premature ageing. Stock up now and enjoy up to 50% off on trusted brands while staying sun-safe and glowing!

10.

Thalgo Sunscreen SPF 50+ - Optimal UVA/UVB Protection with Marine UV Filter and Red Microalga Extract for Matte Skin - 50ml
11.

Avène Sun Cleanance Sunscreen SPF50+ 50ml
12.

Heliocare 360º Gel Oil-Free SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen | For Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | Matte, Non-Greasy Finish | Broad Spectrum UV Protection | No White Cast | Antioxidant-Rich Formula | 50ml
Face Creams at Amazon Freedom Festival

Give your skin the nourishment it deserves with premium face creams now on sale during the Amazon Freedom Festival! Enjoy fantastic discounts on moisturizing, anti-ageing, brightening, and acne-fighting creams. Choose from Ayurvedic, dermatologist-tested, or clinically proven options tailored to your skin needs. With Amazon’s curated collection, you can achieve healthy, glowing skin without breaking the bank. Grab your favourite face creams now before the sale ends!

13.

Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types
14.

The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Cream With 10% Marine Collagen & Pomegranate Extracts|Day & Night Cream to smooth wrinkles & give intense moisturization|Suitable For All Skin Types,100Ml
15.

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream with Pure Essential Oils of Rose and Jasmine, 50g
Body Lotions at Amazon Freedom Festival

Keep your skin hydrated and silky-smooth with body lotions on sale at the Amazon Freedom Festival! Explore irresistible deals on nourishing, fast-absorbing lotions perfect for dry, sensitive, or normal skin. Whether you love cocoa butter, shea, or vitamin E-enriched lotions, Amazon offers top picks at unbeatable prices. Stock up on your favourites and enjoy all-day moisture and softness this festive season. Don’t miss out on self-care at a steal!

16.

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml
17.

Moroccanoil Body Lotion Fragrance Originale 360ml
18.

Victoria's Secret Pure Seduction Fragrance Perfume Body Lotion for All Skin Type (236ml)
Body Washes at Amazon Sale

Upgrade your shower experience with refreshing body washes available at exciting prices during the Amazon Sale! Choose from a wide variety of fragrant, skin-loving body washes that cleanse gently and leave you feeling rejuvenated. From exfoliating gels to soothing creamy washes, Amazon offers options for every skin type and preference. Dive into great deals and indulge in daily luxury without stretching your budget. Start every day with freshness that lasts!

19.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Body & Face Wash with Pump, Gentle Cleanser with Shea Butter & Niacinamide for Extra Dry Skin, Allergy Tested
20.

Method Men Body Wash Sea Surf 18 fl oz 532 ml
21.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash with Soothing Oat, Creamy Shower Gel, Soap-Free and Dye-Free, Light Fragrance for Sensitive skin , 33 fl. Oz,975 ml
FAQ for Amazon Freedom Festival

  • When does the sale run?

    Amazon Freedom Festival begins July 31 onward.

  • Who's eligible for early access?

    Prime members get early access to the deals.

  • Are there bank and EMI offers?

    Yes—select SBI credit card users can get up to 10% instant discount.

  • Can I use coupons during this sale?

    Yes. Digital coupons, Amazon Pay rewards, and exchange coupons can be applied where available to increase savings

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

