Gold watches to buy on Akshaya Tritiya: Top 10 picks for men and women from Nebula watches

Gold prices are soaring and that has everyone thinking twice about traditional investments. But what if you could still put your money in gold and get something stylish in return? This Akshaya Tritiya, skip the plain gold coins and go for something you can wear and flaunt. An 18K gold watch is that sweet spot between smart spending and thoughtful gifting. The perfect investment. Gold watches for men and women to make Akshaya Tritiya truly special in 2025.

It carries value, adds charm to every outfit, and makes for a memorable gift. Nebula watches by Titan bring that blend of craftsmanship and luxury with their stunning gold watches for men and women. If you’ve been holding off because of rising prices, here’s your chance to make an investment that feels special. Let’s check out the top 10 picks.

Top picks for gold watches for women

1. Titan Nebula Quartz Analog 18 Karat Solid Gold Watch for Women

This rectangular silver-dial watch brings refined charm with its clean lines and rich 18K gold case. Backed by a lifetime warranty and crafted with sapphire glass, it’s built to last and shine. The golden strap adds just the right touch of glamour for everyday and festive wear.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

It’s real gold, wearable with everything, and doubles as an investment and accessory. Elegant yet practical, perfect for gifting or keeping.

2. Titan Nebula Varsha 18k Gold Analog Diamond Studded Bracelet Watch for Women

The Varsha watch is all grace with its 18K gold bracelet, white dial, and delicate diamond accents. Inspired by nature, it’s powered by a Made in India quartz movement and shielded with sapphire crystal. A golden statement that adds sparkle to every look and moment.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

It’s jewellery and a timepiece in one. Made in 18K gold with diamonds, it adds lasting value and effortless sophistication.

3. Titan Nebula Ashvi 18k Solid Pink Gold Analog with Diamond and Rubies Bracelet Watch for Women

The Ashvi watch is a showstopper in rose-toned 18K gold, featuring diamond indices and ruby-studded detailing. Its sunray dial adds depth while the sapphire glass ensures durability. A graceful blend of fine jewellery and timekeeping, made for special moments and celebrations that call for something truly rare.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

It’s luxurious, collectable, and wearable. With diamonds, rubies, and real pink gold, it’s beauty and investment rolled into one.

4. Titan Nebula 18k Gold Analog with Diamond Studded Indices Watch for Women

Inspired by Art Deco elegance, this 18K gold watch features a mother-of-pearl dial with blue patterns and diamond-studded indices. The intricate bracelet adds architectural charm and sapphire glass ensures lasting protection. A refined, timeless design powered by Titan’s in-house quartz movement.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

With diamonds and 18K gold, this watch combines luxury and investment. It’s the perfect way to celebrate with sophistication.

5. Titan Nebula Jewels 18k Gold Analog with Diamonds and Rubies Watch for Women

This stunning 18K gold watch features a white mother-of-pearl dial, adorned with diamond indices and rubies for a pop of colour. Powered by an in-house quartz movement, it’s a symbol of luxury. Its sapphire glass and diamond-studded bracelet bring a refined and timeless elegance to any collection.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

It’s a luxurious blend of 18K gold, diamonds, and rubies, offering both beauty and investment. A statement piece that grows in value.

Top picks for gold watches for men

Top 5 picks for gold watches for men

6. Titan Nebula Lustre Analog 18k Full Gold Milanese Strap Watch for Men

Refined and sleek, the Lustre wristwatch combines 18K gold with a clean white dial and deep blue second hand. Powered by Titan’s in-house quartz movement, it’s a stunning balance of classic luxury and contemporary design. The Milanese strap adds comfort, making it perfect for any occasion.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

A flawless blend of sophistication and durability, this 18K gold watch is a timeless investment, perfect for gifting or personal style.

7. Titan Nebula Deccan Treasures 18k Gold Analog Leather Strap Watch for Men

Inspired by the regal Deccan, this 18K gold timepiece features a mother-of-pearl dial with intricate patterns and a black onyx crown. Its brown leather strap adds vintage charm, while the sapphire crystal ensures durability. Powered by Titan's in-house quartz movement, this watch is an elegant fusion of luxury and craftsmanship.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

With its rich design, gold construction, and lasting value, this watch is the ideal Akshaya Tritiya gift, offering elegance and investment in one.

8. Titan Nebula Vintage 18k Gold Analog Leather Strap Watch for Men

The Vintage 18K gold wristwatch combines classic style with modern precision. Featuring a champagne dial and Roman numeral at 12 o’clock, this watch exudes timeless sophistication. The black croco-patterned leather strap enhances its refined appeal, while the sapphire glass ensures durability. A perfect blend of heritage and luxury.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

With its classic design and superior craftsmanship, this 18K gold watch offers timeless elegance and a smart investment, making it perfect for Akshaya Tritiya gifting.

9. Titan Nebula Art Deco 18k Gold Skeleton Automatic Swiss calibre Leather Strap Watch for Men

A stunning tribute to 1920s elegance, this 18K gold skeleton watch reveals its intricate Swiss automatic movement. The grey dial highlights the mechanical artistry within, while the exhibition caseback allows a complete view of the craftsmanship. Paired with a brown croco leather strap, this timepiece combines vintage charm and modern precision.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

This 18K gold automatic watch is not just a timekeeper but a statement piece. Its intricate design and high-quality craftsmanship make it a wise and stylish investment for Akshaya Tritiya.

10. Titan Nebula Vintage 18k Gold Analog Diamond Studded Bezel Leather Strap Watch for Men

This vintage 18K gold watch is a fusion of classic style and modern luxury. Its dual-finish silver dial contrasts beautifully with the diamond-studded bezel, while the brown croco-patterned leather strap enhances its sophisticated charm. Powered by a Titan quartz movement, it offers reliable precision and timeless elegance.

Why is this the perfect gold watch to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

The 18K gold case, diamond bezel, and precision craftsmanship make this watch a perfect blend of luxury and investment, ideal for Akshaya Tritiya.

Nebula watches from Titan: FAQs What makes Nebula watches from Titan unique? Nebula watches stand out due to their exquisite craftsmanship, using premium materials like 18K gold, diamonds, and rubies. Their unique designs blend tradition with modern sophistication, offering both style and functionality.

Are Nebula watches a good investment? Yes, Nebula watches are a valuable investment. With 18K gold and high-quality quartz or automatic movements, they not only offer durability and precision but also appreciate over time, making them perfect for occasions like Akshaya Tritiya.

Do Nebula watches come with a warranty? All Nebula watches come with a lifetime warranty on the movement from the date of purchase, ensuring peace of mind with your investment.

What is the price range of Nebula watches? Nebula watches are available at various price points, ranging from luxury pieces starting at around ₹100,000 to more intricate designs going up to ₹500,000 or more, depending on the materials and craftsmanship.

Can Nebula watches be worn daily? Absolutely. Nebula watches are designed to be both stylish and durable, with sapphire crystal glass and water resistance, making them ideal for both formal and casual wear. They combine elegance with practicality, perfect for everyday use.

