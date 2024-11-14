Halle Berry rewears her history-making Oscar gown from 22 years ago at Elie Saab's 45th anniversary fashion show. Watch

Halle Berry just took us back to a truly iconic Hollywood moment! On Wednesday night, the Catwoman star made a stunning appearance at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab runway show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking 45 years of the celebrated Lebanese designer's work. Berry stunned the audience by stepping onto the rampwalk in the same unforgettable red Saab gown that she wore 22 years ago to the 2002 Academy Awards. (Also read: Ananya Panday will elevate your denim game with her latest streetwear look in tank top, quirky pants. See the price ) At the 1001 Seasons runway show, Halle Berry revisited her iconic red Elie Saab gown, worn during her 2002 Oscars win.(Instagram)

Significance of Halle's iconic gown

After the announcer recounted the story behind her iconic dress, Halle appeared at the end of the runway, visibly moved as she placed a hand over her heart. The special moment was made even more dramatic as the wind lifted the gown’s satin train, creating a beautiful, billowing effect. Berry donned the same Elie Saab gown she wore when she made history as the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball.

Berry later shared a video of the runway moment on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Her caption read, “There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my @eliesaabworld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now! It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here's wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!”

Decoding Halle's stunning look

Halle's stunning gown featured an intricately embroidered sheer bodice adorned with floral details, seamlessly paired with a rich, deep red skirt that perfectly complemented her skin tone. The skirt was expertly tailored to highlight her tiny waist and beautiful curves, while the mesh top added a sultry yet elegant touch. The floor-sweeping hemline brought a dramatic flair, flowing behind her with each step.

To complete the look, Halle styled her hair in a sleek top knot and opted for glam makeup. Accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings, she perfectly rounded off her look.

Since its debut as an iconic fashion moment at the Oscars, Halle Berry's gown has held a special place in fashion history. At one point, it was even on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, showcased alongside other historic sartorial pieces.