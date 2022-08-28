Harnaaz Sandhu drops pics in thigh-slit gown from Miss Diva 2022 rehearsal, fans can't get enough of her pretty look

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu arrived in India this week to attend the Miss diva Universe 2022 beauty pageant and crown her successor, who will represent India at the Miss Universe 2022. The 22-year-old beauty queen has been sharing BTS (behind the scene) snippets from the competition sets and delighting her fans. The latest post shows Harnaaz dressed in a black thigh-high gown, and the internet can't get enough of it. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments like "She is shining", "Forever Queen", and "Gorgeous", and even the post got several likes.

On Sunday, the official page of Miss Universe shared pictures of Harnaaz from Miss Diva Universe 2022 rehearsals. They show the Miss Universe 2021 posing for the camera while dressed in a classy black thigh-high slit gown, worthy of your dinner date or girls' night out wardrobe collection. It is from the shelves of the clothing label World of Asra. "Rehearsal look for @missdivaorg Stay tuned tomorrow to see who will be the NEW Miss Universe India," the page captioned Harnaaz's pictures. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu represents India, meets Allu Arjun at the India Day parade in New York: Watch videos)

Harnaaz chose a solid black gown for attending Miss Diva Universe rehearsals. The sleeveless dress features a Mandarin collar, button closures on the torso, a cinched waist defining her curves and embellished with gold patterns, a flowy floor-grazing skirt, and a thigh-high slit on the front.

Harnaaz teamed the black gown with nude-coloured strapped high heels. The star ditched accessories with the ensemble, picking a simple and classy vibe. In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open wavy mane, subtle smoky eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Earlier, the Miss Universe page dropped a few photos from another shoot that Harnaaz did after returning to India. The pictures show the beauty queen serving glamour and sass dressed in a sleeveless plunging neckline gown with a front leg-baring slit. She teamed the shimmering black ensemble with bold makeup and statement jewellery pieces.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu will crown the Miss Diva Universe 2022 today, August 28.