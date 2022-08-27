Harnaaz Sandhu in black deep-neck gown does first photoshoot after returning to India, fans say 'Our Queen': See pics

Harnaaz Sandhu arrived in India on Friday after travelling around the globe while fulfilling her duties as the reigning Miss Universe 2021. The beauty queen is set to crown her successor, Miss Diva Universe 2022, this weekend, who will go on to represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe competition. The star did her first photoshoot after returning to India and is already creating quite the buzz on social media with her pictures in a black deep-neck gown. Even her fans loved the images and showered her with compliments. Keep scrolling to know more details.

On Friday evening, the official page of Miss Universe took to Instagram to drop pictures of Harnaaz from a recent photoshoot. They captioned the post, "Shooting something special." The images show Harnaaz posing for the camera in a black deep-neck gown from the shelves of the clothing label Aleta, styled by celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta. The 22-year-old beauty queen teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories and bold makeup picks. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu announces her return to India ahead of Miss Diva Universe 2022)

Harnaaz's sleeveless black gown comes adorned with shimmering silver sequin embellishments, a deep V neckline extending till her torso, side cut-outs attached with sheer panels, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-sweeping train, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her enviable curves.

Harnaaz accessorised the bodycon gown with black strappy high heels and dangling earrings adorned with shimmering embellishments and gemstones. In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, glossy mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

(Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu steals show at Miss South Africa 2022 in deep-neck bodycon gown)

Harnaaz's photos garnered love from her fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with praises. One fan wrote, "Our Queen." Another complimented her by writing, "Okay queen didn't have to slay that hard." Another commented, "Harnaaz hamari sherni."

Meanwhile, today, Harnaaz shared new pictures on Instagram which showed her dressed in a multi-coloured and striped crop shirt and mini skirt set. "Feeling good, feeling energise," the Miss Universe captioned the post.

Miss Diva Universe 2022 is set to take place on August 28, 2022.