Harnaaz Sandhu makes heads turn at award show in shimmery blue satin gown, fan calls her 'bombshell': See pics

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was among a host of celebrities who attended the Filmfare Awards last night. The star-studded event saw Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, and more stars in attendance. All the celebs wore gorgeous outfits to attend the show, and Harnaaz was among the best-dressed divas of the night. She slipped into a beauteous shimmery blue satin gown for the occasion that made her fans call her 'bombshell'. Keep scrolling to see what Harnaaz wore.

Harnaaz Sandhu attends her first Filmfare Awards

On Tuesday night, Harnaaz Sandhu attended the Filmfare Awards 2022. The main Instagram page of the Miss Universe organisation posted photos of Harnaaz's look for the star-studded event and captioned it, "Filmfare here she comes! Harnaaz Sandhu heads to her first Filmfare awards." The beauty queen's gown is designed by Gavin Miguel and features a figure-accentuating silhouette that highlights Harnaaz's curves. Check out the Miss Universe's pictures below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu wins the night at Miss Diva Universe 2022 in plunging neck gown, reunites with Lara Dutta: Watch videos)

Harnaaz's sleeveless gown comes in a midnight blue shade. It has a one-shoulder detail, a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, sculptures moulded in layers on the torso, sequinned embellishments, draped design on the front, a thigh-high slit baring her long legs, a flowy tulle cape on the back, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Harnaaz glammed up the gown with silver strapped high heels, a statement ring, tear-drop earrings featuring precious gemstones, and French manicure nails. In the end, Harnaaz embraced the Hollywood retro era by leaving her tresses open in a side parting with well-defined waves for definition.

Lastly, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy brown lip shade, and sharp contouring gave the finishing touch to her Filmfare look.

Harnaaz's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One fan called her "Bombshell." Another commented, "Omggg this look." A social media user complimented Harnaaz and wrote, "What a spectacular look!! LOVE IT."

What do you think of Harnaaz's red carpet moment at Filmfare Awards?