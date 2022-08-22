Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu represents India, meets Allu Arjun at the India Day parade in New York: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu represented India at one of the most well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States of America - the India Day parade, celebrating the 75 years of India's independence. Harnaaz with superstar Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, attended that famous parade. It is held every year in New York City. Videos and pictures of the Miss Universe from the occasion are going viral on social media. They show Harnaaz having a fun greeting session with the fans, giving speeches, interacting with Allu Arjun, saying Chak De Phatte to her fans, and much more.

On Monday (IST), the official page of Miss Universe took to Instagram to drop several videos of Harnaaz Sandhu from the India Day Parade 2022 on their Instagram stories. The first clip shows Harnaaz addressing her fans before attending the event. She says, "Sat Sri Akaal, namaste, I am Harnaaz Sandhu, your Miss Universe, and we are all set for the India Day Parade. I am really excited to get started. Stay tuned." The Miss Universe also met Allu Arjun, waved the Indian national flag and greeted her fans during the event. Check out the videos from the occasion below. (Also Read: Miss Universe to allow mothers and married women to enter the pageant from 2023, Andrea Meza praises the decision)

Harnaaz draped herself in a shimmering beige saree from the shelves of designer Sawan Gandhi's clothing label for the occasion. The six yards features silver sequinned diamantes and a scalloped lace border.

The 22-year-old beauty queen draped the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A sleeveless beige satin-silk blouse completed Harnaaz's outfit.

Harnaaz glammed up the traditional look with the Miss Universe crown, a sleek bracelet, silver jhumkis and matching high heels. A centre-parted open hairdo, smoky eye shadow, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and kohl-lined eyes completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe pageant recently announced that married women and mothers will be allowed to enter the competition from 2023. Earlier, mothers were excluded from the pageant and victors were required to avoid getting pregnant while serving as reigning Miss Universe.