Harnaaz Sandhu says she is missing her crown as she poses in a sultry red costume for new photoshoot: See pics inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her fans a day before Halloween by posting pictures from a new photoshoot. Harnaaz became a household name after she won the coveted Miss Universe title last year in December. She won hearts not only with her menstrual equity project but also with her beauty and several fashionable appearances across the globe. And these new photos of the 22-year-old beauty queen also have the internet swooning. She posted close-ups of herself in a red ensemble and added that the only thing missing from her costume is her crown. Keep scrolling to see the pictures.

Harnaaz Sandhu's latest photoshoot wins hearts online

On Sunday, Harnaaz Sandhu dropped pictures from a new photoshoot. The Miss Universe shared the images a day before Halloween and wished her fans. Harnaaz dressed in a sleeveless red ensemble with a plunging V neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a front tie detail for the photos. "All that's missing from my costume is my Crown #happyhalloween," Harnaaz captioned the post. It showed Harnaaz serving glamorous poses for the camera. Soon, her fans flooded the comments section with praises. Check out the photoshoot and what Harnaaz's fans commented below. (Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu says 'don't let people's criticism get to your heart' with pics)

Regarding Harnaaz's glam picks, the Miss Universe 2021 wore a nude lip shade with a darker lip pencil, kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter and darkened eyebrows. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu's fans liked the post and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "That Face card works every time." Another commented, "This glam." Another remarked, "Omg bombshell." A few others wrote "Queen." Many also dropped fire and heart emoticons to praise her.

Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe in December 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned her at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Reportedly, the next Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in New Orleans, United States, on January 14, 2023.

